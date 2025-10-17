Notre Dame Football: Which Defense Is the Real Irish Version?
The Notre Dame defense is going against potentially its biggest test of the season Saturday night, when the USC Trojans come to town. Southern Cal possesses one of the best offenses in the nation, led by star quarterback Jayden Maiava and two stud receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
The Irish defense has been shredded multiple times this year through the air and the tension from fans to see exactly how the defense will perform on a massive stage is palpable.
Notre Dame’s Defense Has Flashed Greatness — But Can It Stay Consistent?
While "shredded" is a harsh term, it may be underselling how badly the Notre Dame defense performed in its first two games of the season.
Allowing 68 points in the first two contests is ridiculous, and while there have been major improvements defensively, the USC offense will be the true test to see if the defense has truly turned the corner or if we have fallen for their ruse.
As it stands, USC ranks No.3 in the country in points per game (45.5), No.2 in yards per game (552.3) and No.1 in yards per play. The Trojans are particularly stellar through the air, ranking No.2 in passing yards per game (325.8).
Led by Maiava, USC will look to sling it all around Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night. The rain in the forecast may slow down the Trojan passing attack, which may end up having to rely on its third-string running back to shoulder the load on the ground, King Miller.
Since week three when it allowed a putrid Purdue offense to score 30 points, the Notre Dame defense has appeared to turn the corner and play similar to the fast-flying defense from 2024. Will that defense return against USC? Fans, coaches and players alike better hope so.
Saturday night is effectively a playoff-eliminator game for both squads. USC can't afford a second loss with what it has remaining on its schedule and Notre Dame can't afford to lose for a third time if it has any hope of making the College Football Playoff.
In recent weeks, personnel changes seem to have made the difference for the Irish defense. Slotting in Tae Johnson at safety over Jalen Stroman and freshmen cornerbacks Mark Zackery and Dallas Golden both proving to be able to play at a high level has been a revelation for Notre Dame.
Only time will tell which version of the Notre Dame defense hits the field Saturday night against USC.