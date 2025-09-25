Marcus Freeman's X-Factor To Fix Notre Dame's Defense
Notre Dame might have won its first game of the 2025 season, but it still has to win over an even mightier challenge: its defensive struggles.
The Fighting Irish's defense has been getting gashed on most drives in the three games so far. Miami had 30 attempts, Texas A&M had 37, and Purdue hit a season high of 40 pass attempts against a Chris Ash-led defense.
By now, the opponents know that's where they need to press to hurt the team most.
But head coach Marcus Freeman is convinced that there is still hope to push past their leaky defense, and a key to that will be better positioning a particular cornerback.
Marcus Freeman on Leonard Moore Driving the Action
Notre Dame's defense has been getting bruised for the past four weeks, but Freeman believes utilizing Leonard Moore better will aid in their defensive struggles. In his press conference on Monday, Freeman expressed his confidence in the 6'2 sophomore to overshadow any top wide receiver from their upcoming opponents' offense.
“He is as good as I have been around at the position,” Coach Freeman told the media. “We have had discussions if we need to match him up with the best wide receiver where he’s at, we will. You also have to be able to do that and play some zone."
"We can’t just tell the offense, ‘Hey, we are playing man.’ No defense is good enough to just say we are playing man every play, and just stop them. We have considered that. We have talked about it," Freeman continued.
Moore, one of the finest defensive blocks of Notre Dame, has been brilliant in the two games he played this season against Miami and Texas A&M, where he suffered a right ankle injury. He remains questionable heading into Arkansas week.
"We need to get him available and ready before we can do that. That might be this week. He is still questionable, but we will see if that is what we decide to do.”
Besides Moore, the Fighting Irish also have an injured DeVonta Smith. And both their absence is deeply felt in Notre Dame's secondary. A positive injury update from either will essentially be the boost they need to face their remaining opponents.
Freeman also mentioned taking part in defensive play-calling down the line, with the Chris Ash experiment going down the drain. Moore and Smith will fit right in with his new "fight or flight" technique.
We just have to see how well it holds up against their upcoming SEC foe, Arkansas.