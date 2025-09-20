Notre Dame Secondary to be Tested vs Purdue as Final Injury Report Released
No. 24 Notre Dame (0-2) appears it will be a bit shorthanded when it kicks off against Purdue (2-1) at just after 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Notre Dame released its injury update just over an hour and a half before kickoff, and its secondary specifically will be the most shorthanded.
Starting cornerback Leonard Moore, who happens to be Notre Dame's best overall defensive player, is listed as a game-time decision after suffering a right ankle injury last week against Texas A&M.
Nickelback DeVonta Smith rolled his ankle during pregame activities last week and joins Moore as a gametime decision against Purdue.
Also listed on Notre Dame's final injury report is kicker Noah Brunette, who suffered a right hip injury. Brunette has officially been ruled out for the Purdue game.
Notre Dame's Secondary vs. Purdue
Despite Moore's best efforts, the rest of Notre Dame's secondary hasn't exactly been stellar in 2025. Now, with Moore and Smith both possibly out, younger guys will have to step up and be ready to play.
True freshmen Dallas Golden and Mark Zackery have received more work in practice this week, in preparation for situations like this. Although it doesn't all fall on the secondary, Notre Dame has allowed 565 passing yards in two games this year, allowing over 8.5 yards per opponents pass attempt.
Furthermore, Notre Dame has allowed a troubling 15.3 yards per reception this year. Purdue doesn't offer the same caliber of team or receivers that Miami or Texas A&M offer, but Notre Dame isn't exactly in a position to think everything will just be fine by showing up.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue: TV and Betting Information
Notre Dame looks to finally find the win column for the 2025 regular season on Saturday as it welcomes Purdue to Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is set for just after 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on either NBC or streaming on Peacock.
Notre Dame opened as a 27.5-point favorite but money quickly came in on Purdue, dropping the line to as low as 24.5 during the week. It sits at 26.5 just before kickoff.
Notre Dame leads the all-time series against Purdue, 60-26-2. The two used to meet annually but that stopped happening once Notre Dame agreed to its sweetheart deal with the ACC. This is the third meeting between the two since 2021, as the two are set to meet each year through 2028.