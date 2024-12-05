Notre Dame Football Documentary Episodes Release This Week
Here Come The Irish, a season-long documentary following the Notre Dame football team, is set to release another pair of episodes this Thursday, December 5 on Peacock.
The production, coordinated by Peacock, NBC and Fighting Irish Media, already released the first two episodes before the season started in the lead up to when Notre Dame took on Texas A&M in College Station.
These two episodes should be jam packed with action from throughout the season. As we all know, Notre Dame has felt the highest of highs, defeating A&M, and then immediately the lowest of lows when Northern Illinois came to South Bend and beat the Irish.
It is unclear how many games episodes three and four will cover, but we are sure to see the behind-the-scenes coverage of both the Texas A&M and NIU games, which are equally intriguing for polar opposite reasons.
It can't be overstated how Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was able to rally his guys after the loss to NIU and get Notre Dame to 11-1 and a College Football Playoff berth. The goal before the season, which will be covered in the show, was always to not only make the College Football Playoff, but host a game in Notre Dame Stadium for the first ever on-campus playoff games and the Irish did just that.
You can watch episodes three and four of Here Come The Irish on Peacock, Thursday December 5.
The fifth and sixth episodes of the documentary are set to drop the Thursday before Notre Dame is set to host its playoff game, December 19.
Lastly, the final episode, episode seven, will be released on January 16, once the college football season is wrapped up. Hopefully for Notre Dame fans and the producers alike, that final episode showcases a Notre Dame playoff run, or national championship!