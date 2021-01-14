Early Look At The Notre Dame 2021 Roster: Defense Edition

Let's dive into our 2021 analysis of the Notre Dame football team by taking a first glance at the expected 2021 roster on defense

With the 2020 season now in the rearview mirror, we'll spend the next several months diving into analysis of the 2021 Notre Dame football team.

We already did an analysis of the offense, and now it's time to take a look at the expected roster for the defense. Of course, talking about the 2021 roster on defense can be a bit tricky without knowing exactly how new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is going to utilize the personnel.

* - denotes walk-on / bold - denotes returning starter

DEFENSIVE END

Notre Dame must replace starting ends Daelin Hayes and Adetokunbo Ogundeji, and the decision by Ovie Oghoufo also depleted the depth chart a bit. There is some talent returning, but there are also some big questions. What we will find out in the coming months is if the young talent is ready to step into playmaking roles.

The key player to making the defensive line top notch yet again is rising junior Isaiah Foskey. He has star talent and star potential, and he flashed that in 2020, racking up 4.5 sacks while playing just 282 snaps. If he can make a junior leap he could become a breakout player for the Irish in 2021. He and rising sophomore Jordan Botelho could prove to be a potent one-two punch at the drop position.

Expect Justin Ademilola to once again be a key part of the rotation at end, and he'll once again be a stout run defender. Sources have informed me that there's a chance the staff could try Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa out at end during the spring.

How NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Alexander Ehrensberger develop this spring will go a long way towards solidifying the depth chart, or making the position a question mark next fall.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Notre Dame is absolutely loaded up front, with every player on the 2020 DT depth chart set to return. The Irish are so loaded that there are considerations for moving one of the starters (Tagovailoa-Amosa) outside. We'll see if that becomes a full-time move or something they do in certain situations, but that is at least being considered.

Nose tackle Kurt Hinish is one player taking advantage of the extra year provided by the NCAA, and that helps shore up the depth chart. A return to health of rising junior Jacob Lacey, who was banged up throughout the 2020 season, also should give the unit a boost.

A reason to consider moving Tagovailoa-Amosa outside is the confidence in the players behind him. If Tagovailoa-Amosa were to move to end on a full-time basis the Irish should have an outstanding group of players ready to fill that void.

Rising senior Jayson Ademilola was Notre Dame's most disruptive interior pass rusher in 2020, and he was the most disruptive run defender in 2019. If given more snaps, and if he can stay healthy, Ademilola could be a breakout player for the Irish in 2021. A one-two punch of Ademilola and rising sophomore Rylie Mills could be really, really good.

Howard Cross III provides depth, and I'm looking forward to seeing rising sophomore Aidan Keanaaina this spring. He brings serious beef and power to the interior, and that is something the defense needs more of. He can freshman Gabriel Rubio should give the defense a boost in power, even as young defenders.

LINEBACKER

Notre Dame certainly has plenty of athletes and bodies at linebacker, but the position group is a big question mark in 2021 for a number of reasons. The first, of course, is who lines up where now that Freeman is arriving. Will he stick with a 4-2-5 look, will he go with a 3-3-5, and who ends up at rover? A lot of questions to look for this spring.

Drew White will obviously be a factor next season, as will Bo Bauer in some capacity. Beyond that there are a lot of questions. Shayne Simon did nothing in 2020 to make him an entrenched starter next season, and the players behind him (Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser) should get a chance to push him.

I'm also looking forward to seeing what kind of jump Osita Ekwonu and JD Bertrand will make this offseason.

CORNERBACK

Lots of bodies, lots of length, very few certainties at cornerback as we look forward to the 2021 season.

Who replaces Nick McCloud in the boundary? Does TaRiq Bracy get his confidence back? Will the rising sophomores behind Clarence Lewis do anything impressive this spring? Can the incoming freshmen rise up the depth chart, and if they do will it be about how well they play, or how bad the depth chart is at this point.

A breakout season from Cam Hart, assuming he stays at corner, is the one thing that could solidify the cornerback depth chart.

This is one position that I would be scouring the transfer portal if I was Notre Dame.

SAFETY

Cornerback isn't the only question mark in the secondary. Notre Dame returns an All-American safety in Kyle Hamilton, but after that there is very little proven production returning.

DJ Brown was not an overly effective player when he got on the field this season. Perhaps he improves now that he has 243 snaps under his belt, but his lack of athleticism was apparent this season. After that the depth chart is loaded with players that have almost no playing experience.

Notre Dame needs one of KJ Wallace/Litchfield Ajavon to force their way into the rotation this season. Ideally both have strong springs, but at least one needs to have a breakout in the spring.

I really like the incoming freshman class, but in an ideal world they would need a year to develop. This is another position where a grad transfer would be welcomed, unless Freeman can convince Houston Griffith to return.

Related Content

Replace and Reload: Strongside End

Replace and Reload: Drop End/Vyper

Replace and Reload: Rover

Film Room: Marcus Freeman Defense Brings Versatility

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter