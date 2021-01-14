Early Look At The Notre Dame 2021 Roster: Offense Edition

Let's dive into our 2021 analysis of the Notre Dame football team by taking a first glance at the expected 2021 roster on offense

With the 2020 season now in the rearview mirror, we'll spend the next several months diving into analysis of the 2021 Notre Dame football team.

To begin, let's take an early look at the 2021 offensive roster.

* - denotes walk-on / bold - denotes returning starter

QUARTERBACK

Landing Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan helped solidify the quarterback depth chart. Prior to Coan's addition there were major questions marks at the position due the overall inexperience at the position, Brendon Clark's knee injury, Drew Pyne's size and Tyler Buchner being a true freshman with limited high school experience.

Head coach Brian Kelly might talk about there being an open competition, but Coan certainly goes into the spring as the anticipated starter. The question is which young player will rise above the others to seize that next-man-in role. Once that question is answered the next question is how will the staff work that player into the lineup, or will they simply allow Coan to dominate the reps, which runs the risk of stunting the development of the younger players.

Buchner will get much of the attention, and rightly so, but I'm curious to see how Pyne performs this spring. I've heard rave reports about his intelligence, accuracy and poise.

RUNNING BACK

Right now the running back depth chart is a man short, but I predict that to change in February when Logan Diggs makes his decision known. Should the Irish land Diggs it would give them the five backs that you need to have a healthy depth chart.

Beyond the depth numbers, the 2021 backfield has a chance to become the most productive of the Kelly era. Kyren Williams will likely be the entrenched starter after he rushed for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns. How the staff starts working Chris Tyree into the lineup will be something to keep an eye on this spring.

Audric Estime has the size and skill to play as a freshman if needed, as does Diggs, should he sign.

WIDE RECEIVER

This is a deep and talented group of receivers, but outside of Avery Davis there isn't much starting experience. Rising senior Braden Lenzy gained experience in 2019, and he was a dynamic player, but he has yet to prove he can stay healthy. How he and Kevin Austin develop this spring will go a very long way towards solidifying the depth chart.

Beyond that, a major question this spring is will the Irish offensive staff give rising sophomores Jordan Johnson, Xavier Watts and Jay Brunelle, and senior Lawrence Keys III an opportunity to push for legitimate roles. There's simply too much talent on the roster to let just three players dominate the snaps like we've seen for the vast majority of Kelly's tenure.

The only freshman to arrive in the spring is Lorenzo Styles Jr., but the group of three will give the position group loads of depth by the time the whole group is on campus together.

TIGHT END

There aren't many programs that can lose a player like Tommy Tremble and a veteran like Brock Wright and still be in great position heading into the following season. That, however, is Notre Dame's reality.

Rising sophomore Michael Mayer could become one of the nation's premier tight ends if he simply has normal freshman to sophomore growth. Senior George Takacs hasn't played much during his career, but he's looked good in those limited snaps, and he's a talented player that could easily snatch up a vital role in the offense as the No. 2 tight end.

Sophomore Kevin Bauman and freshman Cane Berrong will battle this spring to force the staff to continue using three tight end sets next fall.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Notre Dame returns plenty of talent to its offensive line in 2021, but it doesn't have all that much experience.

The most experienced player is rising senior Jarrett Patterson, who has 21 career starts at center. Where Patterson lines up in 2021 is a question mark, and finding that answer will then determine how the rest of the lineup falls into place.

Senior right tackle Joshua Lugg has eight career starts at three different positions (five at right tackle, two at center, one at right guard) and barring an injury he'll lock down one of the five starting spots next year. The question is will he be at right tackle, or will the staff slide him inside to guard, which opens up a battle at right tackle. If Patterson is at tackle and Lugg is at guard that battle will likely be between Andrew Kristofic, Quinn Carroll and Tosh Baker.

Dillan Gibbons got his first real career action this fall when he filled in for Aaron Bank - who was filling in for Liam Eichenberg - in the win over Florida State. He also got a start at guard in Notre Dame's win over Syracuse, and he handled himself well in both instances. He'll get a shot to win a full-time starting role this spring.

This spring will be the first chance for the vaunted 2019 recruiting class (Kristofic, Carroll, Zeke Correll) to really make a splash. There's a chance at least two of them earn starting roles, and there's a slight chance all three could end up in the lineup.

