Notre Dame Football’s Family Feel Is a Long-Term Game-Changer
Notre Dame's program culture is strong
I was very hard on Brian Kelly when he was at Notre Dame.
I'm hard on Brian Kelly now that he's at LSU. But I am fair about my critiques of Bayou Brian and give him credit for the stable culture he left in South Bend when he left for LSU.
This stability is a big reason why Notre Dame's leadership was comfortable handing the most famous brand in college football to a head coach who was under 40 years old and who had no head coaching experience.
What Marcus Freeman has done is take the stable culture he inherited and modernized it. His youthful, thoughtful, and energetic personality has been a breath of fresh air for those who live and die with each Notre Dame game result.
Freeman's staff as well as the players they have added to the program since his ascension to the head stop reflect this new and modern mindset.
For the first time in a long time, this Irish program has an "edge" to it. It's not over the line, it doesn't compromise Notre Dame's value structures, but it's present and powerful.
Notre Dame has won its last 11 games in a row, won a home playoff game, and is looking to gain elite status by knocking off Georgia while having just extended Freeman's deal. Things are trending up in South Bend.
This is 100% Marcus Freeman's program
Notre Dame's leadership felt strongly enough about Freeman that it extended him for big money through the 2030 season even before the Irish knocked off Indiana to collect the program's first CFP victory.
The head man is here for the long haul His DNA is being ingrained in every part of the modern Irish football program from the relentless work ethic to quiet confidence but not cockiness.
With every next recruiting cycle, more of Freeman's DNA will enter the Irish program. After just collecting his 7th straight top-25 win and first CFP victory, this could be the beginning of what could be golden age of modern Notre Dame Football.
A structurally modern Irish program with proper leadership is a dangerous threat to the college football scene, and that's exactly what Notre Dame is building.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.