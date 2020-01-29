Former Notre Dame Players Make Final XFL Rosters

If you’re a football junkie and are concerned about how you’ll survive after this weekend’s Super Bowl, have no fear, the XFL season is just around the corner. The XFL announced its final rosters for its inaugural season, and four former Notre Dame players will suit up when the league kicks off in February.

Linebacker Nyles Morgan (2014-17) will wear #56 for the Seattle Dragons. A former captain at Notre Dame, Morgan finished his career 246 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. He led the Irish with 90 tackles in 2016 and finished his career with 92 tackles and seven stops behind the line for the 2017 Irish defense as part of a three-man rotation.

Another part of that rotation was Greer Martini (2014-17), who will wear jersey #48 for the Dallas Renegades. Also a former Irish captain, Martini finished his career with 191 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He registered 75 tackles and three stops behind the line in his final season (2017).

Jarron Jones (2012-16) was a defensive tackle for Notre Dame, but he will wear #74 and will play offensive tackle for the New York Guardians. A native of Rochester, N.Y., Jones racked up 105 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks while playing defense for the Irish. He finished his Irish career with 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks in his final season.

Former Irish long snapper Scott Daly (2012-16) will wear #42 for the New York Guardians. A four-year starter for Notre Dame, Daly is the only snapper on the roster for the Guardians.

A fifth former Irish player, running back Tarean Folston (2013-16), will begin the season on the injury reserve list for the Tampa Bay Vipers. Folston rushed for 1,712 yards (5.0 YPC) and 11 touchdowns in his Notre Dame career. He rushed for 1,359 yards and nine scores in his first two seasons before injuries derailed his career.

The first games of the season will be on February 8th. Morgan and the Dragons face the DC Defenders at 2:00 PM (Eastern) on ABC. On the 9th, Jones, Daly and the Guardians will play the Vipers at 2:00 PM (Eastern) on Fox. At 5:00 PM (Eastern), Martini and the Renegades will kickoff against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

