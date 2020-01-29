IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Former Notre Dame Players Make Final XFL Rosters

Bryan Driskell

If you’re a football junkie and are concerned about how you’ll survive after this weekend’s Super Bowl, have no fear, the XFL season is just around the corner. The XFL announced its final rosters for its inaugural season, and four former Notre Dame players will suit up when the league kicks off in February.

Linebacker Nyles Morgan (2014-17) will wear #56 for the Seattle Dragons. A former captain at Notre Dame, Morgan finished his career 246 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. He led the Irish with 90 tackles in 2016 and finished his career with 92 tackles and seven stops behind the line for the 2017 Irish defense as part of a three-man rotation.

Another part of that rotation was Greer Martini (2014-17), who will wear jersey #48 for the Dallas Renegades. Also a former Irish captain, Martini finished his career with 191 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He registered 75 tackles and three stops behind the line in his final season (2017).

Jarron Jones (2012-16) was a defensive tackle for Notre Dame, but he will wear #74 and will play offensive tackle for the New York Guardians. A native of Rochester, N.Y., Jones racked up 105 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks while playing defense for the Irish. He finished his Irish career with 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks in his final season.

Former Irish long snapper Scott Daly (2012-16) will wear #42 for the New York Guardians. A four-year starter for Notre Dame, Daly is the only snapper on the roster for the Guardians.

A fifth former Irish player, running back Tarean Folston (2013-16), will begin the season on the injury reserve list for the Tampa Bay Vipers. Folston rushed for 1,712 yards (5.0 YPC) and 11 touchdowns in his Notre Dame career. He rushed for 1,359 yards and nine scores in his first two seasons before injuries derailed his career.

The first games of the season will be on February 8th. Morgan and the Dragons face the DC Defenders at 2:00 PM (Eastern) on ABC. On the 9th, Jones, Daly and the Guardians will play the Vipers at 2:00 PM (Eastern) on Fox. At 5:00 PM (Eastern), Martini and the Renegades will kickoff against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Has Not Arrived ... Yet

Notre Dame has made tremendous progress the last three seasons, but it's not quite where it should be ... and can be.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Ian Book Is An Early Heisman Contender

Sports Book released its initial Heisman Trophy odds, and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is a top contender

Bryan Driskell

by

MGP

Film Room: Breaking Down The Game Of Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Notre Dame picked up an explosive and talented two-way athlete when it landed Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Yahoo: Troy Pride Jr. Made Money At The Senior Bowl

According to Yahoo Sports writer Eric Edholm, Notre Dame's Troy Pride Jr. made himself money with a strong Senior Bowl performance

Bryan Driskell

by

StanSteele

Notre Dame Pass Game Needs A Jump In 2020 - Part I

If Notre Dame wants to put a championship team on the field in 2020 it must become more explosive with its pass game.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Senior Bowl Wrap Up: Notre Dame Players Finish On A Strong Note

Former Notre Dame players wrapped up a great week of practice with strong performances in the Reese's Senior Bowl

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

What's Next: Moving On At Cornerback

A look at what the loss of Landen Bartleson at cornerback means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Recruiting: Irish Pursuing DE With A Familiar Game

Notre Dame offered DE Joshua Robinson, whose game is similar to a former Irish standout.

Brian Smith

by

Brian Smith

Notre Dame Drops Landen Bartleson From The Program

The incoming freshman will no longer be welcome on the program after his recent arrest

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Recruiting: Ranking The Notre Dame 2020 Signees

Breaking down and ranking the 2020 signees for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

ccapozzi22