Notre Dame Football: How the Irish Can Maximize Jeremiyah Love's Skills
Every team will make stopping Love the focus
Even through bouts of injury and illness in 2024, Jeremiyah Love became a household name as one of the most electric players in college football. Now, entering 2025, Love will start the year as a Heisman hopeful and will certainly be the top player opposing teams will try to stop in hopes of defeating Notre Dame.
Especially when breaking in the new quarterback, Notre Dame would love to highlight Love as much as it can, and defenses are gearing up to try to prevent this from being effective. Something in this dynamic must give. Let's examine some different things that can help the Irish get the most out of their stud in 2025.
Pass game success
There is hope that with a deeper, more athletic WR corps and a quarterback more comfortable and natural passing than Riley Leonard was, the Irish air attack can take a big leap forward in 2025.
This equation is very simple. The better the Notre Dame pass game is, the easier it'll be to run the ball. If Notre Dame can force teams to worry about the pass, Love will have more room to operate.
In addition to this, getting Love involved in the passing game himself should also be something Notre Dame looks into doing more of in 2025. Jeremiyah is lethal with the ball in his hands from anywhere, anyway he gets touches. I'm all for him becoming more of a receiving threat on short and intermediate routes.
Multiple running back sets
Two-back sets used to be a staple in college football, but that has become less the case in the modern era of college football. Despite the loss of Kedron Young due to injury, the Irish still have a very capable group of backs behind Love that can contribute, such as JD Price and Aneyas Williams.
To confuse defenses and make them wonder who's doing what and where they're going, the Irish could use multiple back sets to try to set up favorable matchups for Love and or to provide him extra blocking or a decoy back to draw attention away from the Irish star.
Mike Denbrock is an expert at creating favorable matchups and mismatches, and this could be a great way to isolate Love with the ball in his hand.
Offensive line play
Aside from the new quarterback and the learning curve that will come with him, the Notre Dame offensive line is a key part in making this offense click and allowing Love to flourish to his maximum capabilities.
There is no time for this group to "gel" as the season moves along; they must be stout to beat Miami and Texas A&M to start the season.
If this group holds up and the new quarterback holds his own, the sky is the limit for the Irish offense and Jeremiyah Love.
I trust Mike Denbrock to put this offense in a position to succeed; it'll be on the players to deliver the goods.
