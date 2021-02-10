Notre Dame's Ian Book Ranked As The Draft's 9th Best QB Prospect

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is ranked by NFL Draft Bible as the ninth best QB prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Bible is releasing its position rankings, and they have former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book ranked as the ninth best quarterback in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

Considering how deep the draft class is in 2021 this is a good ranking for Book, and NFL Draft Bible has him projected to go in the 5th round of this year's draft. His grade is that of a backup in the league, but he's just 0.2 points away from jumping up into a higher category.

Here is a bit on NFL Draft Bible's views on Book:

"Experiencing one of the better two-year spans in Notre Dame history at the quarterback position, Book has brought stability to the position that has been missing for the Fighting Irish in recent years. Book is destined to the 'gamer' label, doing some admirable work extending the pocket and making plays outside of structure. He largely makes good decisions, highlighted by just six interceptions during the 2019 season ...

"Book lacks proper arm strength to stretch a defense vertically. He also possesses underwhelming size and pocket awareness to win inside of structure. His chaotic style is admirable but it hides the fact Book is actually a pretty ordinary athlete. There is a lack of tool for Book to last on the next level, possibly even as a viable backup options."

Book ranked ahead of Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Jamie Newman (Wake Forest), Feleipe Franks (Arkansas/Florida) and KJ Costello (Stanford/Mississippi State).

NFL Draft Bible has not released an analysis of Book since the Reese's Senior Bowl, and I'm curious to see if the opportunity to see him down there changed their view at all of his arm strength or athleticism.

If Book is drafted in the ninth quarterback slot in the draft it all but assures he'll get picked. In the last five draft's, the ninth quarterback selected has gone between the 4th and 6th rounds. Since 1999, fewer than nine quarterbacks were drafted just once, and that was in 2015.

Here is the Senior Bowl analysis from Irish Breakdown for Book:

