2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Quarterbacks

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our quarterback big board for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

It’s the year of the quarterback, as more than half the teams in the league are looking to make an upgrade at the position or replace a departed starter. For that reason, signal-callers are expected to come off the board early and often, beginning with the top-rated Trevor Lawrence of Clemson. The Jaguars selection of Lawrence is about as much of a lock as there is, which leaves the New York Jets in a somewhat glorious spot with the number two overall pick.

There is a good chance that there will be plenty of jockeying for the rights to move up and select, ‘the next best quarterback.’ Depending on who you survey around the league, you will find a varying array of opinions. According to the NFL Draft Bible big board, as many as five quarterbacks could be chosen in round one.

Amongst that group includes Trey Lance of small-school fame, North Dakota State, Power Five standout Justin Fields of Ohio State, Mountain West gunslinger Zach Wilson of Boise State and Mac Jones of the National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide.

How and where they come off the board is anybody’s guess but expect plenty of movement leading up to and during the draft for the right to select one of these talented, young quarterbacks.

