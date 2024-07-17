Former Notre Dame Standout Kyle Hamilton Named Among League's Top Players Entering 2024
The Baltimore Ravens have long been viewed as one of the best-operated organizations in the entire NFL.
It has made the NFL playoffs in 11 of the last 16 seasons, all of which has been under head coach John Harbaugh.
How do they do it?
Usually by building a roster by simply adding as many talented players as they can and not overthinking draft picks.
That was exactly what the Ravens did in spring of 2022 when they selected Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame with the 14th overall pick in the NFL draft. Hamilton was projected by some to be a top-five player in the draft, but a mediocre 40-yard dash time played a large part in his fall to 14th overall.
Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Gets Huge Praise From Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus is currently going through the entire NFL and ranking their 50 best players ahead of the 2024 season.
Kyle Hamilton, an All-Pro in 2023, made the list, checking in at No. 26 overall. Here is what PFF had to say in their small writeup of the former Notre Dame star:
Kyle Hamilton‘s impact now exceeds conventional statistics. He influences how the game is actually played when he is on the field. Deployed by Baltimore as a slot defender primarily, Hamilton consistently shut down the short game to his side of the field for the Ravens all season, earning an 84.7 PFF overall grade in 2023. A versatile playmaker on defense, Hamilton is the matchup answer most teams don’t have on their roster.
Kyle Hamilton's Sensational 2023 Season
Kyle Hamilton walked away with All-Pro honors in 2023, his second season in the NFL.
Hamilton intercepted four opponents passes, including a pair against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night.
Hamilton defended 13 passed in all, forced a fumble, recorded four hits on the quarterback, 10 tackles for loss, and 81 tackles overall in 2023.
Not bad for his second time through an NFL season. Now what does Hamilton have in store for 2024?
Where would Notre Dame football finish in the SEC in 2024?