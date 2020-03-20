IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Three Notre Dame Players Go Round 2 In Draftwire Mock Draft

Bryan Driskell

The NFL free agency period kicked off this week, and like we saw from the NFL Scouting Combine, the results will certainly impact the draft. It has already started to impact mock drafts, and Luke Easterling of DraftWire released his first post-free agency mock draft.

Easterling doesn’t have any former Notre Dame players going in round one, but the second round is much more active when it comes to Irish players getting placed.

The first Notre Dame player off the board according to Easterling will be tight end Cole Kmet, who is slated to go to the Chicago Bears with the No. 43 overall pick.

It’s become trendy to have Kmet going to the Bears with one of their two second round selections. Chicago has a need for a tight end and Kmet is the best tight end in this draft. There’s also the hometown effect, with Kmet coming from Lake Barrington, Ill., which is less than an hour away from Chicago.

When asked about the Bears at the combine the former Irish tight end was not shy about sharing his affection for the team he grew up rooting for.

Up next is wide receiver Chase Claypool, who Easterling has slated to go to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 49 overall pick. Claypool in the same receiving corps with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington would give quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a talented group of pass catchers.

Claypool was dominant at the scouting combine, but the reaction to it has been mixed. Some aren’t impressed while others have used it to boost his draft stock; Easterling would be in the latter category.

The third and final player in this mock draft is former Irish defensive end Julian Okwara, who Easterling has going to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 56 overall pick. Miami has spent a lot of money boosting the talent on its roster, but getting Okwara late in the second round would not only give the Dolphins a talent bump, it would come with great value.

Only Alabama (8), LSU (8) and Ohio State (5) had more selections in the first two rounds than Notre Dame’s three selections. Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, TCU and Wisconsin matched the Irish total.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Adding Kerry Cooks Is A Brilliant Move By Brian Kelly

The addition of former cornerbacks coach Kerry Cooks as a defensive analyst is a savvy move by Brian Kelly

Bryan Driskell

by

Brian Smith

Notre Dame Recruiting: 5 Must Get Recruits On Offense

There are five offensive recruits that are key to Notre Dame landing a Top 5 recruiting class in 2021.

Brian Smith

by

Brian Smith

Top Individual Performances Of 2019 - No. 1-5

Irish Breakdown takes a look at the Top 10 individual performances of the 2019 season, ranking No. 1-5

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Football Must Have A Plan To Thrive In These Trying Times

How the Notre Dame football program handles the next weeks and months will go a long way towards determining their on-field success in the fall

Bryan Driskell

by

jsully0101

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Latest At IB

The latest episode discusses what's coming at IB, followed by a Q&A session about Notre Dame football

Bryan Driskell

by

All_Irish

Notre Dame A Strong Contender For Top 2022 Safety

The Irish staff has made safety Braelon Allen a priority, which makes Notre Dame a strong early contender in his recruitment

Jack Sullivan

Recruiting: Notre Dame Makes Top 8 For Talented Cornerback

Notre Dame has made the cut for one of the best West Coast athletes, cornerback DJ Harvey

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Notre Dame To Face UNLV In 2022

The Fighting Irish and Runnin Rebels will square off in 2022

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Will Fuller Has An Opportunity To Become A Game Changer For The Texans

Former Notre Dame star Will Fuller could become the star offensive weapon for the Texans, as long as he can stay healthy

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Seven Notre Dame Players Listed In CBS Sports Mock Draft

Seven Notre Dame players were placed in the latest 7-round mock draft from CBS Sports

Bryan Driskell

by

GregoryM