Sports Illustrated Mock Draft Has A Strong Notre Dame Flavor

Bryan Driskell

The latest mock draft from Sports Illustrated draft analyst Kevin Hanson includes five Notre Dame players in the first three rounds.

There are no Irish players in the first round of the SI mock draft, but a pair go in round two.

Tight end Cole Kmet is projected to the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 43 overall pick. Early in the draft process the trendy projection for Kmet was to the Bears, but apparently analysts feel that Jimmy Graham being signed was enough to keep the Bears from taking the best tight end in this draft with either one of their second round picks.

The new trendy pick is Kmet to the Colts, another tight end needy team, and the fit here is strong. New quarterback Philip Rivers likes throwing to the tight end, and current starter Jack Doyle is more of a blocker than a pass catching threat. He averages less than 10 yards per catch during his career, and Kmet would be a much-needed middle-of-the-field pass game weapon for the new quarterback that lacks mobility.

Up next is defensive end Julian Okwara, who is slated to go to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 51 overall pick. I’m sure Okwara would like to go earlier in the draft, which would mean more initial money, but from a fit standpoint this would be a great place for him to go.

Dallas is so desperate to find pass rushers that it signed Aldon Smith, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015 and hasn’t reached double-digit sack totals since 2012. Okwara would be an ideal fit in the Cowboys 3-4 defense, and he would provide an immediate pass rushing boost to the roster.

Hanson projects the Washington Redskins to take wide receiver Chase Claypool in the third round with the No. 66 overall pick. Like Okwara, going earlier would be better for Claypool from a financial standpoint, but from a fit standpoint this would make a lot of sense.

Washington drafted Terry McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 draft, and the former Ohio State wideout hauled in 58 passes for 919 yards as a rookie. McLaurin is 6-0 and 210 pounds, and Washington lacks a big-bodied receiver that can be more than a possession player. Claypool brings that to the game, but he also has the ability to stretch the field.

The vast majority of mock drafts I’ve seen in the last two weeks have the Buffalo Bills taking cornerback Troy Pride Jr. with the No. 86 overall pick, which is in the third round. This draft from Sports Illustrated was no different.

It makes sense, and the Bills need another cover player to add to the roster. Right now the only top cover player for the Bills is cornerback Tre’Davious White.

Another recent mock trend I’m seeing is defensive end Khalid Kareem going to the Baltimore Ravens. In the Sports Illustrated five-round mock draft, Hanson has the Ravens taking the former Irish edge player in the third round with the No. 92 overall pick. Head coach John Harbaugh has shown an affinity for Notre Dame players in recent seasons, and Kareem is the kind of high-character, versatile and clutch player that Harbaugh seems to covet.

