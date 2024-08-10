Why Notre Dame Football Will Be More Dynamic in 2024
This is the Marcus Freeman starting point in program talent
Notre Dame has fielded a decently talented roster in the first two years of the Marcus Freeman era. There hasn't been a roster bereft of talent by any means, but there also hasn't been a loaded one at an elite level, either.
The on-field results have reflected this wth lots of ups and downs. Some unthinkable losses, and some wins to be very proud of albeit none of them in "the game" of the season.
Freeman and company are looking to change some program narratives this year and will have every chance to do so with a favorable schedule and a well-rounded and deep roster this time around.
More Notre Dame playmakers for everyone to worry about
Think about recent Notre Dame offenses. Too often they were highlighted by a terrific back, perhaps Audric Estime, and a wonderful tight end like Michael Mayer or Mitch Evans. But who else on the Irish offensive roster scared defenses?
Who else did they have to prepare for and worry about on every play? Was it any of the wide receivers? Hardly. A quarterback who was a dual-threat or had a plus arm? Not so much.
This year will be much different. The running back room is a problem with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Multiple tight ends - Eli Raridon and Mitchell Evans - are matchup nightmares, and for the first time in a while the wide receiver room has a well-rounded group of players that can stress a defense. Jaden Greathouse, Jordan Faison and Clemson transfer Beau Collins are all dangerous.
The Notre Dame offense should look and feel much different adding this group to a big-bodied mobile quarterback in Riley Leonard.
The defense was already really good, this is how it gets to an elite status
Notre Dame's defense enters 2024 on a different level than the offense does.
It is more proven, more stable, and more confident in itself. This group is looking to go from very good to elite. The easiest way to do that is to have more players on the field that can wreck a game at any given moment, and Notre Dame has the firepower to make that a reality.
Whether it's the extremely deep rotation up front, where players like Jason Onye and Josh Burnham can provide breathers for Rlyie Mills and RJ Oben while still being productive, or the half a dozen linebackers who can all contribute in their own ways athletically, this defense is poised to take the next step.
Add in a secondary that features multiple all-stars such as X Watts and Ben Morrison plus newcomers like uber-athletic Christian Gray, and Notre Dame becomes a dangerous, not just solid team in 2024.
