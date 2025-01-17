Notre Dame Football: What Uniforms Will the Irish Wear in the National Championship?
Despite rumors and conjecture before each and every playoff game so far, Notre Dame has stayed true to its traditional uniforms.
It wore the home blue uniforms against Indiana at home and has since worn white for its latest two matchups, Georgia and Penn State, where it was the designated away team as the lower seed in both matchups.
Against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Notre Dame is the higher seed and will have its choice of what color of uniform to wear. As the technical home team, it is anticipated that Notre Dame will wear the blue jersey and gold pants combination, the same one it wore at home against Indiana in the first round.
Given that Notre Dame's home blue uniforms do not clash with Ohio State's reds, which they seem to prefer, it seems we could be getting blue vs. red in this one rather than the Buckeyes wearing white as the traditional away team would in this scenario.
I would not put it past either team to mix it up and do something special for the National Championship, but it would be a shame to not see the traditional, old-school uniforms in this one for two of college footballs greatest ever programs.
There have been no rumors to support this quite yet but this would be a heck of time for Marcus Freeman to decide to bring out the greens. Notre Dame has a long, storied history of wearing green uniforms in big moments, and it doesn't get bigger than this.
Many will remember Notre Dame wearing the full green jersey and pants combination against Ohio State just last year. The Irish lost in heartbreaking fashion, but that showed the team could play with the best ...
Could the Irish pull out the greens to exorcise some demons? We shall see.