Notre Dame Football Will Need a Miracle To Go 10-2
Scheduling teams of Miami and Texas A&M's quality for the first two games was a wild thing to do.
Is that okay to say?
No other program in college football regularly makes things harder on itself than Notre Dame, and it has done it yet again.
Sure, you could argue that Notre Dame should have just won one or both of these games (and you'd be right), but the season is practically over, and we're just two games in.
What are we doing here?
Nearly every other program in the country schedules a tune-up game or three (Penn State) to get things going, get the kinks out, and get confidence flowing before the big part of your schedule begins.
Not Notre Dame! Nope! Let's schedule two top-ten opponents immediately with a brand new defensive coordinator and first-time starting quarterback. Recipe for success.
I understand schedules are made far in advance and there is truthfully no way to know that Miami or Texas A&M, both volatile programs, would be this good this season. However, Notre Dame put itself in this position and will now have to dig itself out - quickly.
Purdue represents one of the worst teams in the Power 4 conferences and *should* result in a get right game for the Fighting Irish in South Bend. One would imagine Notre Dame will come out fired up and beat down Purdue, but that is just the start.
It is going to take a hell of a performance to get Irish fans believing in this team again, despite only losing its first two games by a combined four points.
Hopefully, Notre Dame can pull itself to 1-2 this Saturday, gain some confidence, and get rolling but that is a tall, tall task. The talking heads of college football seem to believe that the Fighting Irish are more than capable of ripping off 10 in a row, and they are talent-wise, but this Notre Dame team has largely been unrecognizeable through two weeks.
Wholesale changes need to be made and quickly for Notre Dame to get itself back in a spot to have a chance to make the College Football Playoff, much less even be in the conversation.
With how the defense has played, it is going to take a miracle for Notre Dame to get to 10-2. I know no one likes the negative guy, of which I am usually not, but that is the truth. Defensive coordinator Chris Ash needs to undo everything he has done for me to believe in this team.
Notre Dame is allowing 30+ points per game, and you simply can't expect or ask a first-time starting quarterback to outscore a defense allowing that many points. CJ Carr is going to have a bad game here and there.
Will the defense pick him up? I'm not confident.