Notre Dame Football Newcomer Named to 2024 Hornung Award Watch List
Jayden Harrison has yet to play a down for Notre Dame, but he's already getting noticed by national award committees. The sixth-year graduate transfer from Antioch, Tenn. has been named to the 2024 Hornung Award Watch List. Now entering its 15th season, the Hornung Award is given annually to college football's most versatile player and is named in honor of former Notre Dame and Green Bay Packer legend Paul Hornung.
The speedy Harrison spent his first two seasons at Vanderbilt and the last three at Marshall before choosing to finish his career in South Bend. Last year with the Thundering Herd, he amassed 1,123 total yards as a receiver and a return specialist. Harrison ranked second in FBS kickoff return average at 30.7 yards and scored two touchdowns to earn First Team All-America honors. He also caught 28 passes for 410 yards and a TD, capped by a career-best six grabs for 132 yards in the bowl game with UTSA.
While Harrison participated in spring ball for the Irish, and impressed as a slot receiver, he missed the back end of practice with a foot injury. Fortunately, he is expected to be at full strength for fall camp.
The reigning Hornung Award winner is Travis Hunter who excelled at cornerback and wide receiver for Colorado last fall. No Notre Dame player has ever won the award, despite the connection to Hornung, though Fighting Irish WR/PR Chris Tyree was on the watch list this time last year. Tyree went on to lead the team in receiving yards and punt return yardage and has since transferred to Virginia to play closer to home.