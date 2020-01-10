Notre Dame No. 8 In Way-Too-Early Top 25 For 2020

Notre Dame began the 2019 season as a Top 10 program but will likely finish just outside of it when the final rankings come out. The 11-2 campaign from this past fall and the return of a talented roster should likely get the Irish back into the Top 10 of the preseason rankings for 2020.

Bill Bender of the Sporting News released his first Top 25 for next season and he has Notre Dame checking in at No. 8.

"The return of veteran quarterback Ian Book is the biggest plus for Brian Kelly heading into his 11th season, and Jafar Armstrong and Jahmir Smith need to step up at running back. Javon McKinley, Braden Lenzy and Tommy Tremble give Book solid options in the receiving game. Secondary will be a question mark on defense. The schedule is fun with a trip to Ireland against Navy in the opener, an Oct. 3 visit to Lambeau Field for Wisconsin and the Nov. 7 blockbuster against Clemson in South Bend. The Irish are 33-6 the last three seasons. They will be in the Playoff conversation again."

Clemson is ranked No. 1 in Bender's way-too-early list and Wisconsin ranks No. 14.

Notre Dame hosts Louisville on Nov. 21, and the Cardinals checked in at No. 19 in Bender's rankings.

