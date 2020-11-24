First Glance: North Carolina Tar Heels

A first glance look at Notre Dame's next opponent, the North Carolina Tar Heels

The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish get back on the road this week to take on the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels. We continue our coverage of this matchup with a first glance look at the Tar Heels

Game Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Start Time: 3:30 PM (Eastern)

Network: ABC

Early Line: Notre Dame -4.5

Now let's look at North Carolina:

SCHEDULE/RESULTS (6-2)

Syracuse - Won 31-6

at Boston College - Won 26-22

Virginia Tech - Won 56-45

at Florida State - Lost 31-28

NC State - Won 48-21

at Virginia - Lost 44-41

at Duke - Won 56-24

Wake Forest - Won 59-53

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING LEADERS: RB Javonte Williams - 868 yards, 7.2 YPC, 15 TD; RB Michael Carter - 807 yards, 7.0 YPC, 4 TD; QB Sam Howell - 73 yards, 3 TD

PASSING LEADERS: QB Sam Howell - 168-248, 67.7%, 2,631 yards, 23 TD, 6 INT, 182,62 rating

RECEIVING LEADERS: WR Dyami Brown - 45 catches, 829 yards, 18.4 YPC, 8 TD; WR Dazz Newsome - 34 catches, 455 yards, 13.4 YPC, 4 TD; WR Khafre Brown - 12 catches, 273 yards, 22.8 YPC, 2 TD; RB Javonte Williams - 18 catches, 247 yards, 13.7 YPC, 3 TD

TACKLES: LB Chazz Surratt - 68; LB Jeremiah Gemmel - 58; S Cam'Ron Kelly - 49; S Don Chapman - 38; DE Tomari Fox - 38

TACKLES FOR LOSS: OLB Tomon Fox - 8.0; LB Chazz Surratt - 6.5; DE Tomari Fox - 6.0; NG Raymond Vohasek - 4.0; S Don Chapman - 4.0

SACKS: LB Chazz Surratt - 5.0; OLB Tomon Fox - 4.5; DE Tomari Fox - 4.0; OLB Chris Collins - 3.0; NG Raymond Vohasek - 2.5

INTERCEPTIONS: Seven players tied with 1

HEAD COACH MACK BROWN

Brown's first season at North Carolina was all the way back in 1988, the same season of Notre Dame's last national title. He took over a program that went 22-21-2. After back-to-back 1-10 seasons to start his career in Chapel Hill, Brown started to get things rolling. From 1992 to 1997, Brown led the Tar Heels to four seasons with at least nine wins.

North Carolina went 10-1 in his final season (1997) and finished the season ranked fourth in the final AP Poll. It marked the second straight season that North Carolina finished the season ranked in the Top 10. Prior to Brown's arrival the Tar Heels had only finished ranked in the Top 10 three times (1946-48).

Brown had three seasons with at least 10 wins, which matches the number of 10+ win seasons in the history of North Carolina football outside of his tenure.

Brown left after the 1997 season and headed to Texas. He spent 16 seasons in Austin, compiling a 158-48 record. Brown had seven Top 10 finishes and won the 2005 national championship. Brown retired following the 2013 season, and Texas has had one just one Top 10 finish since he left.

Brown came out of retirement to head back to North Carolina or the 2019 season, and he's gone 13-8 so far. That's impressive when you consider North Carolina went just 5-18 the two seasons prior.

