Freshman Corner Philip Riley Will Be Hard To Keep Off The Field

Nick McCloud had a quality season at cornerback for Notre Dame in 2020, but outside of his steady play the position was a major question mark. McCloud is now gone, and all that returns is a bunch of question marks.

There are plenty of bodies coming back, and there's athleticism and upside returning, so there is a glimmer of hope that a position that enters the offseason as a question mark can become a strength. Of course, the arrival of an outstanding freshman class certainly eases concerns about the position moving forward.

Notre Dame welcomes two talented freshmen this spring, Philip Riley and Ryan Barnes. They happen to be two of the four highest ranked defensive players in the 2021 class for the Irish.

Riley could be especially hard to keep off the field. The 6-0, 190-pound defender is the most physically advanced freshman defensive back to arrive in South Bend during the Brian Kelly era. Riley is a well-built, incredibly strong and physical defensive back. In high school the Riverview (Fla.) Valrico standout was just as likely to throw a receiver to the ground as he was to open and run with them, that's the kind of power he brings to the game.

Riley is a quality athlete as well, and he's a competitive football player that is battle tested, having played against many of the top wideouts from the state of Florida, and in turn some of the best in the nation.

As a freshman, Riley brings the size and power you often find in a college senior, and he has the confidence, demeanor, physicality and work ethic to match. His ability to destruct blocks, his tackling ability and his toughness alone should have him on the field this season as both a special teams player and rotation corner.

If Riley can quickly pick up the defense and take to the technical coaching of Mike Mickens there is little doubt that Riley will be a factor at cornerback this season. Part of what makes him such a valuable first-year player is his versatility. Riley's unique combination of size, strength and athleticism fit a number of positions in the Irish defense.

Should other players at cornerback have great springs on the outside, Riley could easily shift to safety and provide depth. He also projects quite well to the third safety position in the Marcus Freeman defense, which was a starting position in the Cincinnati defense.

Those are the reasons why it seems almost impossible to think of the 2021 season going by without Riley being a factor in the secondary. Riley and classmate Barnes could end up being the duo that anchors the future of the Irish secondary.

