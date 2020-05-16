Ranking The Top Defenses On The Notre Dame 2020 Schedule

Notre Dame will face a number of talented and productive offenses in 2020, which means the Irish defense will need to be on its game in the fall. The Irish offense, however, faces a small handful of really good defenses, followed by a lot of inferior groups.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down and rank the five best defenses on the Fighting Irish schedule in 2020.

To begin, the IB staff takes a look at a general overview of the quality of defenses Notre Dame is set to face this season. Based on last season's production and what returns, it looks to be a good year for the Notre Dame offense from a matchup standpoint.

Following that, the staff goes No. 5 to No. 1, breaking down and ranking the top defenses on the schedule. They have the same five and the same order, beginning with an underrated ACC unit and a Pac 12 squad that could see a major rise this season.

Number three is a sleeper ACC team that returns a lot of talent on all three levels of the defense.

The top two units won't surprise anyone, but the IB staff does question whether or not those units will be as good as they were last season.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow Bryan on twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Vince on twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter