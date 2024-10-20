Notre Dame Fans Enjoy Big Win Over Georgia Tech, Wonder What Comes Next
Notre Dame beats Georgia Tech 31-13
Callers to the Always Irish postgame show were very happy with Notre Dame's big performance in Atlanta. Every remaining game is of the must-win variety for the Irish as they chase down a CFP appearance with their 5th win in a row with five games left to go.
Notre Dame is a team that feel like its gaining confidence even as it loses players to the injured list in record numbers. Irish fans seem to take things as they come, one week at at time with this team. Each game is a unique battle, and Notre Dame won this one in Atlanta handily.
Notre Dame won all 3 phases of the game
Irish fans appreciated how well-rounded this victory was for Notre Dame. It won in all three phases of the game. Offense, defense, and most definitely on special teams where Notre Dame got tricky and succeeded on more than one occasion.
Fans are also pondering what comes next for this team? Nobody would be surprised to hear that Notre Dame has two ranked opponents left on the schedule. But I think everybody would be surprised to know that they aren't Florida State and USC, they are Navy and Army. Buckle in for a wild ride folks, we are just getting started.
