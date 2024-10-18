Can Riley Leonard Lead Notre Dame to the CFP? Irish QB Heating Up at the Right Time
Riley Leonard's rocky start at Notre Dame made sense, albeit unfortunate
Riley Leonard did not get off to an electric start early this season running the Irish offense. The passing numbers were downright ugly, and the offense felt disjointed as it struggled to find rhythm and efficiency. In the passing game, Notre Dame was near the bottom of almost all statistical passing categories a month into the season.
While this was a frustrating start for Leonard, The Irish, and the fans, it's not hard to see why Notre Dame was struggling to find its early footing. Considering all of the following.
Riley Leonard missed nearly all of Spring camp with injury. Notre Dame has a new OC implementing a new offensive system, the offensive line was battling multiple catastrophic injuries and the receiver room was simply trying to find any viable pass catchers from a rebuilding unit.
These facts don't make a slow start to the passing offense ok or acceptable, but they do make it understandable.
Leonard is settling in and heating up at just the right time
As the season has moved along, the newly reconfigured offensive line has had multiple games to work together and Riley Leonard has had more time to settle into the offense and work with his new receivers.
The result? In the last 3 games, Leonard is completing 70% of his passes for 6 TDs and no interceptions. He's also averaging 75 YPG on the ground with an average run of over 7 yards and 4 rushing TDs.
This is the true dual-threat version of Riley Leonard Notre Dame thought they were getting all along. This version of Riley Leonard can overcome a litany of injuries to the irish roster and will the team to victories. Next up? A meeting with Georgia Tech in Atlanta with a CFP appearance on the line.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.