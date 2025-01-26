Notre Dame Football Postmortem: A Season to Remember
A eulogy can never do full justice to that which once was but is no more.
It is an impossible task to capture every element that vivifies a person or thing. Poignantly so.
Perhaps a eulogy best fulfills its role when it offers glimpses into the wondrous nature of something but doesn't quite capture the true essence of it. When the audience absorbs all it can be told and is left feeling both illuminated and left out, when they are thrilled to now know what they do but devastated to have missed out on so much more, that is the best lesson a eulogy can deliver, because it is the best reminder to relish the special when you have it.
And man did Notre Dame have it this year.
Opening the season by kicking A&M in the mouth on the road was special. Stacking thirteen straight wins after the NIU loss was special. And smashing a color barrier with the first Black head coach in the championship game was special.
Marcus Freeman entered year three with a world of expectations weighing him down and did all but meet every last one. The oft-maligned play caller matured in his game management, instilled a resilient and effusively supportive locker-room culture, and demonstrated immense poise in the biggest moments.
In the quarterfinals, he straight up outcoached Kirby Smart, and he nearly hawked down the sport's best roster in the championship. Notre Dame fans should rather have no other coach striding down their sideline.
His cast of players shone equally brilliant this year. The gift from Duke, Riley Leonard, stepped in for one year at the helm and carved out a handsome legacy. His even-keeled leadership and offensive command steading the team, and he played his best ball against the best teams.
Jeremiyah Love burst onto the scene this year, and hurdled no fewer than fifty players en route to claiming the RB1 spot. Xavier Watts' pick six against USC is still one the best college football moments all year.
That Notre Dame played so well after starter after starter fell to injury is a testament to this team's talent and resolve.
Ultimately, this season fell just short, but the team got a whole lot further than 132 others who dreamed of getting to take their shot last Monday night.
The offense sputtered and the defense reeled in the first half against Ohio State. Love hardly impacted the game, Jeremiah Smith won against man coverage, and the comeback attempt was not to be.
But if in five, ten, twenty years from now we look back and view this season as a shortcoming, the only failure will be our own.