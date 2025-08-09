Notre Dame Football: The Irish Land 2026 Defensive Lineman Elijah Golden
Notre Dame Signs Star Defensive Line Recruit Elijah Golden
Star 2026 defensive lineman Elijah Golden has committed to Notre Dame. The 6-4, 275-pounder chose the Fighting Irish over a final grouping of Alabama, Oklahoma, and Virginia Tech. Golden was the top remaining target for Notre Dame in a star-studded 2026 class that is ranked among the best classes in the entire country.
Fans have been waiting for this commitment, as those who keep up with recruiting know, Notre Dame has been in the lead for Golden for months and was always going to be a firm competitor for his pledge, but things kept getting pushed back for it to become official. Golden's commitment date was delayed twice to add even more angst, but he is Irish today.
Golden is exactly what Notre Dame needed to finish off this class - a top-end interior defensive lineman with potential for days. The Fighting Irish have done well to recruit the defensive end positions in recent years, but need difference makers on the inside, and Golden is exactly that.
He may have the versatility to play as a strongside defensive end as well. It will be interesting to see what defensive line coach Al Washington elects to do with Golden once he arrives on campus in South Bend.
Hailing from Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, FL, Golden will come into Notre Dame as a polished player who can compete for snaps immediately. Ranked as No.112 player in the country and No.16 defensive lineman, Notre Dame is getting one of the premier recruits in the country, regardless of position, by landing Golden's commitment.
247Sports currently ranks Notre Dame's 2026 class as No. 5 in the country before Golden's pledge is factored in. With the boost of adding a top-150 recruit in the country, we could see the Fighting Irish jump into the top-3 classes in the nation.
Golden marks Notre Dame's 16th commitment of four-star status or better, which is a mark Notre Dame fans could only dream of just a few years ago.
Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is recruiting at a level that was unforeseen at Notre Dame, given the hurdles that must be cleared to recruit at the level of Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State.
Looking past Golden's commitment, expect Notre Dame to stay aggressive in this class and continue monitoring recruits through their senior seasons. It should shock no one if the Irish go out and find another linebacker, defensive lineman, or even a second quarterback.