Robert Hainsey Named A Senior Bowl Winner

Former Notre Dame tackle and captain Robert Hainsey was named a winner from the practices at the Senior Bowl

Former Notre Dame right tackle and captain Robert Hainsey hand an outstanding three days worth of practice at the Reese's Senior Bowl, and it earned him being named one of ten "winners" from the event according NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah.

Jeremiah, a former NFL scout, named Hainsey one of the 10 top winners based on their ability to perform at a high level, which will ultimately improve their status ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here is what Jeremiah wrote about the former Notre Dame standout blocker:

"Hainsey was one of the most consistent prospects this week. He played with good hands and a firm base, taking snaps at guard and tackle. The team that picks him will be getting a very polished player. It didn't go unnoticed that the Notre Dame guys worked after practice every single day, and I was told Hainsey's interviews with teams were outstanding."

Hainsey also took snaps at center during practice, and he was dominant there and at guard. In fact, in the three days worth of practice the only one-on-one rep I saw him lose was to former teammate Adetokunbo Ogundeji.

Hainsey was steady, he showed impressive foot quickness and his second level work was outstanding. I'll have a full evaluation of Hainsey and the other Notre Dame players in attendance following tomorrow's game.

