Notre Dame Captain Robert Hainsey Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

Notre Dame right tackle Robert Hainsey has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl is considered the top pre-draft game event, and it has been very good to Notre Dame players in recent seasons. Dominance at the event boosted the stock for wide receive Chase Claypool and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. last season, and it had a similar impact for players like linebacker Drue Tranquill and offensive lineman Zack Martin in past seasons.

Hainsey has been a steady player throughout his career at Notre Dame. He started the final four games of his freshman season, but he rotated in every other series the entire season.

Hainsey started the entire 2018 season and the first eight games of the 2019 season. He missed the final five games of last year with an ankle injury, but he recovered well and has been productive in all eight of his starts in 2020.

For his career, Hainsey has made 33 starts and was twice named a captain for Notre Dame. His leadership has been as impactful as his on-field play throughout his career.

