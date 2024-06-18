Notre Dame Football Schedule 2024: 5 Things to Know About Miami University, September 21
Miami University at Notre Dame, September 21
It's the calm before the ACC storm.
By Week 4 of the Notre Dame season, the team will have been through road trips to Texas A&M and Purdue, and will deal with a MAC foe with Northern Illinois coming into town.
But Miami University is the defending MAC champion and a very, very dangerous out of if the Irish are looking ahead to the off week before starting the ACC part of the program with Louisville.
The RedHawks beat Cincinnati last season and blew through the slate on the was to an 11-2 before losing the 2023 Cure Bowl to Appalachian State in a storm.
What are 5 key facts and things to know about the 2024 Miami team?
5. The Miami offensive tackles should hold up
It's a MAC team Notre Dame is facing, so overall the talent level doesn't compare. However, the difference is more about the depth than the starting 22, at least in some places.
The RedHawk offensive line, though, is good enough to battle well against the Irish, and it starts with the tackles. They might not be first day NFL Draft guys, but Will Jados and Reid Holskey are excellent veteran tackles who'll be All-MAC performers, and the interior has bulk.
4. Stop Miami from converting on third down, stop Miami
Turnovers, sloppy play, and letting the RedHawks control the tempo and the clock - that's how Notre Dame loses. Owning third down stops is a must.
As decent as the RedHawk offense was throughout last season, there were issues keeping the chains moving. On the year MU converted 36% of its chances, but it went nowhere in the 38-3 opening week loss to Miami - the Florida version - and were under 30% nine times.
3. The Miami linebackers will be all over the place
The Miami run defense should be hit-or-miss. There isn't enough of a pass rush, and the secondary is undergoing a bit of an overhaul, but the big problem will be holding up against the Irish offensive front as it bangs away.
MU linebackers Matt Salopek and Ty Wise are tackling machines who'll combine for well over 20 stops - but that's partly because the Irish backs will get to the second level a bit too often.
2. Notre Dame, meet Brett Gabbert
The Irish will see a few very, very good quarterbacks this season. Louisville's Tyler Shough and Florida State's DJ Uiagalelei have a world of upside if they can put it all together, Purdue's Hudson Card is fine, Texas A&M's Conner Weigman is great, and USC's Miller Moss - if it's not Jayden Maiava - is potentially strong.
Miami's Brett Gabbert - brother of NFL's Blaine Gabbert - is coming off a shortened season thanks to a broken leg. He's back, has sixth-year senior experience, has thrown for close to 8,000 yards and 59 touchdowns, and he has a great receiving corps to throw to.
1. Miami University will be really, really good ...
Yeah, Miami University will be really, really good for a MAC program.
If Notre Dame plays its game and doesn't screw up, there won't be a problem. But Miami won't beat itself, there won't be a ton of penalties, the special teams will be strong, the downfield passing game will be dangerous, and there won't be any fear.
It should be in the mix for the MAC Championship again, it's a lock to go bowling, and it's used to beating teams with names.
It took down Cincinnati last year, Northwestern in 2022, and pushed Minnesota in 2021.
Notre Dame vs Miami University early summer prediction is ...
Give it a quarter, and the Irish should be in control.
Miami University is good enough to come up with a few big plays here and there to keep it interesting, but the Irish defense won't break much after bending. The O should start to take over and pull away in the second half.
The RedHawks were 8-0 when allowing fewer than 158 rushing yards. They'll allow a whole lot more in this.
Notre Dame 38, Miami University 16
