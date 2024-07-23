Former Notre Dame All-American Makes NFL Top 100 Debut
Former Notre Dame All-American defensive back Julian Love continues to get more recognition.
Monday night the NFL Network announced the first 20 players on its annual NFL Top 100 rankings and Love made his debut on the list.
Love spent the 2023 NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks after having played his first four NFL seasons with the New York Giants. Love earned a spot in his first-career Pro Bowl last year and was recognized by his peers as the 95th best player in the league on Monday night.
Love has seen his role grow each of the last two seasons which were spent between the Giants and Seahawks. Last season Love's four interceptions were a career high, as were the 10 overall passes he was credited with defending.
Nick's Quick Take: Julian Love turning into an NFL standout is anything but a surprise if you've been paying attention.
Love was a playmaker the second he stepped onto Notre Dame's campus, even in what was a disappointing 2016 for the team.
The LaGrange, Ill. (Nazareth Academy) product was shafted out of the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back in 2018 and was undervalued when he was selected 108th overall in the 2019 NFL draft.
Love has played in 81 games since being drafted in 2019 which ties him for the fifth-most games played by all 254 2019 NFL draft selections.
The way things have gone in Love's career dating all the way back to Notre Dame, the wise money would be on him showing up even higher on the 2025 NFL Top 100 list.
Related: The Notre Dame...Blue Comets?
Notre Dame Football 2024 - Defensive Depth Chart Projection and Thoughts
Notre Dame Football 2024 - Offensive Depth Chart Projection and Thoughts