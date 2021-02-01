Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Breaking down the performance of former Notre Dame defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Former Notre Dame defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji had an excellent week at the Reese's Senior Bowl, and he wasn't the only Fighting Irish player to do so. Ogundeji was one of six former Notre Dame players that attended the event, and one of five that got to play in the game. Ogundeji was also one of three former Irish standouts to start in the game.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down Ogundeji's performance at the Senior Bowl.

The show begins with a breakdown of what makes Ogundeji such an intriguing prospect, and how that helped him stand out on the practice field. We discuss a comment made by a former NFL general manager about Ogundeji possibly getting late first round talk from clubs.

That is followed by analysis of Ogundeji's performance in the game, and then a discussion of how much he improved his 2021 NFL Draft stock.

———————

