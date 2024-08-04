Where Should Notre Dame Football Play the Shamrock Series? ND on SI Question
The Shamrock Series has been a fun way to get Notre Dame football out to the masses over the last several years. Where would be a cool new destination that the Irish haven't played in? We try to answer this in the latest Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI Noon Question.
Notre Dame Shamrock Series: Where should the Irish play?
Notre Dame should play in Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field.
What a stroke of genius this series has become for spreading a brand that already has widespread recognition.
The Shamrock Series has traveled to some iconic buildings, from Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park to Soldier Field and Lambeau in a couple years. Wrigley makes the most sense after the 2026 game in Green Bay with Wisconsin.
It’s on a very short list of legendary American stadiums still in existence and Chicago has one of the highest concentrations of Irish fans in the country.ND versus a Big Ten opponent inside the Friendly Confines would add another compelling chapter to the Shamrock Series. | Rich Cirminiello @RichCirminiello
Where should Notre Dame play the Shamrock Series? South Bend, Indiana
Where should Notre Dame play a Shamrock Series game? Notre Dame Stadium
Notre Dame Stadium
2010 Moose Krause Circle
Notre Dame, IN 46556
I know, I know, I’m not playing along with the bit, but this is one of the only ways - uniforms the other - where I go full on college football traditionalist meatball.
It’s COLLEGE football. Other than the true traditional rivalries - Oklahoma-Texas, Florida-Georgia - COLLEGE football games should be played on a COLLEGE campus, or a school’s home site. ALWAYS.There are only six-to-eight of these home games a year.
It’s about the school, the student body, the local economy, the atmosphere, the COLLEGE.
But to answer the question, go smaller, not bigger. Sort of like a Lollapalooza aftershow, play in a more intimate environment rather than go with some massive gimmick thing.
The best example? While the stadium is under renovations, watch what Northwestern is doing this year, playing in the Lanny and Sharon Martin athletics facility right on Lake Michigan. | Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Notre Dame football should play in Indianapolis Motor Speedway
If Tennessee could get 156,000 vs VIrginia Tech in the Battle of Bristol - played at the Bristol Moto Speedway in 2016 - what could the Irish do in a big game in a huge spot?
OK, you’re not going to get 300,000 people to pack the place like on Memorial Day weekend but have Notre Dame take on a midwest power like Ohio State that will drive attendance like crazy.
I don’t know how you do it but you make the field somewhere in turn one of the track and then put in temporary seating to make it more football stadium-like.
Indianapolis might not be the longest trip but in terms of creating a unique event, this one is hard to top. | Nick Shepkowski @NickShepkowski
