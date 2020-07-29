IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame And ACC To Join Forces In 2020

Bryan Driskell

What Irish Breakdown reported last week has come to fruition, and Notre Dame will play a 10-game ACC schedule for the 2020 season. The Irish will also be eligible to play in the ACC championship game.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a release. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”

The ACC will play a 10-game conference schedule, and each team will play one non-conference game. According to the release from the conference, all non-conference games must be home contests for the schools.

It's unclear if Notre Dame must honor that. If they do, that would mean the Irish either need to play Navy at home, or schedule a different opponent.

Notre Dame's NBC contract will be added to the current ACC's television contract and be split among all 15 teams, which includes the 14 ACC teams and the Irish.

There will be just one division, which means there will be no Coastal or Atlantic Divisions in 2020. The two teams with the highest win percentage will play for the league title.

If Notre Dame wins the ACC championship it will be eligible for the Orange Bowl, unless it is picked for the College Football Playoff

Here is Notre Dame's 10-game ACC schedule:

Home Games

Clemson
Duke
Florida State
Louisville
Syracuse

Away Games

Boston College
Georgia Tech
North Carolina
Pittsburgh 
Wake Forest

Notre Dame keeps its previously scheduled games against Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh. It now adds home games against Florida State and Syracuse, and road contests against Boston College and North Carolina.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tommy44
Tommy44

Get to see ohio's Phil's revenge lol

