Notre Dame's First 2027 Quarterback Set to Challenge SEC’s Stranglehold
Notre Dame was late to the party compared to pretty much everyone else in college football but on Saturday finally made its first offers to 2027 quarterback recruits. The two that received offers were Peyton Houston of Shreveport, Louisiana. and Teddy Jarrard of Kennesaw, Georgia.
It doesn't take a geographical wizard to realize where Notre Dame is taking aim with these first two quarterback offers: right in the heart of SEC country.
It didn't feel like all that long ago that Notre Dame would do nothing more than tip its toe in the SEC recruiting waters. Although improved from the two decades-plus previous, the Notre Dame program hardly had a leg to stand on in terms of recent national notoriety. That is, until this past winter.
The perception of Notre Dame football changed when it beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. You can say all you want about Notre Dame's defense and special teams setting up two touchdowns in that game, but the fact of the matter was Georiga's offense couldn't move the ball with any consistency against the Fighting Irish. It was like watching your friend who can't play offense try to score on Madden, and just throwing deep until something finally connected - not exactly a great plan for much success.
A week later Notre Dame beat Penn State in the Orange Bowl, something it has continued to do this off-season.
I'm not here to tell you which of the offered quarterback prospects are better, or who Notre Dame ultimately lands in its 2027 class, but I will tell you this. Marcus Freeman and the rest of a Notre Dame coaching staff walking into a southeastern based living room or high school carries a ton more weight with it than it did a few short months ago.
And the first two quarterback offers of the 2027 class only speak to that.