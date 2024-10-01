Notre Dame Football Will Be a Week-to-Week Team for the Rest of 2024
Notre Dame's first five games have been a wild ride
Notre Dame enters the off-week with a 4-1 record.
There has been plenty to like about the first handful of games and plenty of concerns at the same time. The Irish have played fairly inconsistent football so far this season.
Some weeks the team plays crisp and well-prepared football, other weeks their performance is hit or miss.
This inconsistency appeared even before the recent intensified injury concerns emerged which will be a major part of the Irish storyline the rest of the season.
Now, with injury and depth concerns added to the inconsistency, Notre Dame is in for a challenging second half of the year. If ever there was a perfect time to use the next-man-up mantra, this situation would be it.
The Irish are banged up.
Notre Dame can only afford to focus on the task directly in front of it
Notre Dame is so banged up with injuries and inconsistent offensively for a multitude of reasons, the second half of games after the break are going to test this program. Notre Dame can only afford to focus on one game at a time.
Fans can ponder the "bigger picture" of what this season may ultimately end up being, but the team cannot. All effort must be placed on winning one game a week.
For now, Notre Dame is still in playoff position, but I don't think it can afford to lose a second game and still make the field with one of the losses being to Northern Illinois which has lost every game it has played since pulling off the upset in South Bend.
Notre Dame is going to be in week-to-week battles while undermanned. Can they navigate this challenge successfully? We will soon enough find out.
