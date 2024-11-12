Notre Dame Football Star Makes Semifinalist List for Prestigious National Award
The Bednarik Award, which annually recognizes the top defensive player in college football, has named Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts a semifinalist.
Watts is one of just six defensive backs chosen by the Bednarik Award committee and one of just three safeties along with Ohio State's Caleb Downs and Georgia's Malaki Starks.
Watts, the reigning All-American, is having another terrific season in South Bend. He's one of the physical and emotional leaders of an elite Fighting Irish D that allows 11.1 points per game and ranks No. 2 in FBS pass defense.
Watts ranks third on the Fighting Irish with 34 tackles and leads the team with three interceptions and seven pass breakups. And while his number of picks is down from 2023, when he tied for the nation's lead with seven, he's actually become a more complete player this season.
The 6-0, 203-pound senior from Omaha has improved in all phases of the game. Watts has become a more consistent run defender and is even better in coverage, allowing just 12 receptions and no TD passes this season.
The NFL Passer Rating of quarterbacks targeting Watts is a measly 33.7, which has been especially important after star CB Benjamin Morrison was lost to an injury.
The three finalists for the 30th Bednarik Award will be released Nov. 26, while the winner will be announced Dec. 12 as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
