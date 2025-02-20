Notre Dame to Host Four-Star Florida Safety for Summer Visit
Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman continue to try and build towards the ultimate goal
In this story:
Notre Dame continues to try and piece together its 2026 recruiting class and on Thursday received good news about being a team of interest for one of the nation's top safeties.
Xavier Lherisse of Eau Gallie High School in Florida is rated as a four-star prospect and has announced his visit plans for this summer. Notre Dame will be one of the four colleges Lherisse visits as he's pegged to be in South Bend on June 12.
Lherisse is listed at 5-10, 185-pounds and has 45 scholarship offers to his name. 247Sports ranks him as a four-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.
Although Lherisse is being recruited as a safety, he put up big numbers as a wide receiver in his junior year, hauling in 53 receptions for 776 yards and nine touchdowns.
