Notre Dame Freshman Named to 2024 Football Watch List
True freshman linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa was Notre Dame's biggest signing during the 2024 recruiting cycle. So far, he's living up to the blue-chip hype.
Viliamu-Asa has been named to the prestigious 37-player Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List, which annually recognizes the most talenetd true freshmen and redshirt freshmen in all of college football. The 6-3, 240-pounder from St. John Bosco (Calif.) High School is no ordinary rookie.
KVA already has the size, the physicality, the work ethic, and the acumen to instantly contribute to the veteran Notre Dame defense. He laid the foundation for success with a solid first spring and has continued to raise the bar throughout fall camp. He's light years ahead of the typical true freshman, both on film and how he attacks the little things to improve his overall game.
KVA is currently battling sophomore Drayk Bowen for the opening at middle linebacker left by JD Bertrand, and will be no less than an essential part of the rotation. And he's not alone. CB Leonard Moore continues to turn heads, and LT Anthonie Knapp has exploded up the depth chart after Charles Jagusah tore his pec. Jagusah was also on the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year short list before his season-ending injury.
Shaun Alexander was a former Alabama and Seattle Seahawk running back who was named to the NFL Pro Bowl three times. Recipients of the freshman award named in his honor include Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Alabama ED Will Anderson, Georgia TE Brock Bowers, and North Carolina QB Drake Maye. Joe Alt and Jaden Greathouse are recent Irish rookies who made the Alexander preseason watch list in 2021 and 2023, respectively.