Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Live Gameday Journal
Notre Dame and Georgia Tech battle on Saturday as the Irish try to keep College Football Playoff hopes alive as the season enters its second half.
Keep it posted below for updates leading up to the game and return during the game as Notre Dame and Georgia Tech are set to kickoff today right at 3:30 p.m. ET.
New Uniform Combination for Notre Dame
When Notre Dame takes the field against Georgia Tech, the Irish will do so with a new uniform combination. The Irish will wear blue jerseys for the road contest but also feature white pants.
Another Massive Injury for Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech, who is already playing without starting quarterback Haynes King on Saturday, will be playing without one of its top defenders as well.
Kyle Efford, who leads the Yellow Jackets with 52 tackles on the season, will miss the game with an undisclosed injury. Another significant break for Notre Dame as the Irish already entered the week dealing with significant amount of injuries themselves.
College GameDay Picks for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech
ESPN's College GameDay staff made selections for several games on Saturday as they did their show from Austin, Texas ahead of Texas vs. Georgia. For the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech game it was a clean sweep of staffers picking the Fighting Irish.