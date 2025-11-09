Notre Dame Got the Easy Win It Needed Over Navy
Notre Dame handles the Navy challenge with ease
Each year that Notre Dame faces Navy, the Irish enter the game with a major size, speed, and talent advantage. Despite this fact, each year, this game causes a unique brand of anxiety for Irish fans. Navy's style of play is so unique; each year is a standalone test for Notre Dame.
Fortunately, for 2025, Notre Dame passed the Navy test with flying colors, with a playoff appearance on the line. This kind of lopsided win can provide the Irish the exact kind of momentum they need heading into what could be a season-defining game against Pitt next week.
Notre Dame's offense piles it on Navy
There has been some question this season of whether or not CJ Carr is an efficient and effective passer in wet conditions. This game featured rain, sleet, and snow, and Carr only had three incompletions all evening.
With a finishing stat line of 13/16 for 218 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions, Carr is trending up at a perfect time, with just three key games remaining.
As for the Irish run game, they racked up 249 yards, highlighted by Jeremiyah Love's spin moves and refusal to give up on a play that resulted in a highlight reel 48-yard touchdown. Perhaps he can finally start receiving the Heisman attention he deserves?
Overall, this was a very balanced output from a Notre Dame offense that is looking to end the regular season peaking.
Notre Dame cleaned up the penalties and kicking woes
The 2025 Notre Dame team has been the most penalized team of Marcus Freeman's tenure, but not on this evening, as the Irish had no penalties to speak of. The kicking game, which has been a total disaster all season, looked much better against Navy as Eric Schmidt was 7/7 on his extra point attempts.
Cleaning up these kinds of details will be key for the Irish if they have any hopes of making the CFP field and putting together another deep run.
After this win, Notre Dame can see the 10-2 light at the end of the tunnel. Only Pitt, Syracuse, and Stanford now stand between the Irish and another playoff appearance, with Pitt clearly presenting the biggest challenge.
Some Navy wins are ugly, painful, and Notre Dame is lucky to simply escape with a victory. This was more than that. This is the kind of win that can really help build momentum for the final stretch. Job well done, indeed.