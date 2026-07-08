Notre Dame football released its Shamrock Series uniforms for the Labor Day weekend showdown against Wisconsin this year, which will be played in Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers.

In a bit of a surprising move, Notre Dame isn't going with green whatsoever for the uniform look, instead opting to use it's more traditional navy blue and gold.

The uniforms absolutely pop and look fantastic, and Notre Dame gave the backstory on why they look the way they. Details can be found in the embedded tweet below.

Learn more about the meaning behind the threads 🧵#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/FGzw53TjoH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 8, 2026

While many Notre Dame fans double up as Chicago Bears fans, the connections to the biggest Bears rival are undeniable. Here are just a few of those that especially stand out.

Curly Lambeau - Green Bay Packers Founder

FILE PHOTO October 1941; Green Bay, WI, USA; Don Hutson and left halfback Cecil Isbell look on as Curly Lambeau diagrams a play. Before he abruptly retired following the 1942 season, Isbell (center) was on his way to becoming one of the greatest passers of pro football's first 50 years. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can't tell the story of the Green Bay Packers without telling the story of its founder, Curly Lambeau. After his time at Notre Dame, Lambeau brought the NFL to what remains the league's smallest market today, and set the foundation for one of the most iconic franchises in American sports.

Lambeau also played a significant role in Rockne and Notre Dame landing one of its biggest early recruits.

Jim Crowley - Member of the Famed "Four Horsemen"

Jim Crowley became a member of Notre Dame's famous "Four Horsemen" backfield but before that he was a Green Bay prep football star, playing for coach Curly Lambeau at Green Bay East High School in 1919.

"Outlined against a blue, gray October sky the Four Horsemen rode again”



100 years ago today, Grantland Rice published the iconic phrase after Notre Dame upset Army.



On Nov. 23, the Fighting Irish and Army will face off at Yankee Stadium.



More here: https://t.co/ZGLSxT5Khm pic.twitter.com/OBPM2Rige7 — Notre Dame Hospitality (@HospitalityND) October 18, 2024

Lambeau helped steer Crowley to play for Rockne and Notre Dame, where he became a member of the most famous backfield in the history of football.

Crowley would go on to coach at Fordham, where one of his pupils would learn his way before becoming a football legend.

Vince Lombardi

January 2, 1966; Green Bay, WI, USA; Packers coach Vince Lombardi talks to quarterback Bart Starr on the sideline during Green Bay's 23-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns in the NFL championship game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 2, 1966. Backup quarterback Zeke Bratkowski, wearing a headset, stands behind them. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jim Crowley was the Fordham head coach from 1933 to 1941, where he led the Rams to an impressive 56-13-7 overall record and appearances in both the Cotton and Sugar Bowls. It was there at Fordham, that the former Notre Dame back coached one of the most influential men in the history of the NFL, Vince Lombardi.

It was Crowley who moved Lombardi to guard on the defensive line and used Notre Dame's box defense system, precepts that Lombardi would master and use as a jumping off point before he began tinkering with the playbook as his own coaching career began.

Paul Hornung - Heisman Trophy Winner and NFL Hall of Famer

There is no doubt that the greatest player to ever play for both Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers is Paul Hornung. Hornung won the 1956 Heisman Trophy with the Fighting Irish, as he remains the only player to ever do so on a team with a losing record.

He then became the first overall pick in the NFL draft by the Packers, where he would help lead the franchise to NFL championships in 1961, 1962, 1965, and 1966.

Hornung was elected to both the NFL and College Football Halls of Fame.

28 All-Time Draft Picks

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) signals first down after a catch against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While nobody else has touched Hornung in Packers production as a player from Notre Dame, 28 total players have had their named called at the NFL draft by the franchise.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin in Green Bay on Sept. 6

Two legacies. One field. Woven from the same cloth.



Introducing our 2026 Shamrock Series uniforms ☘️



The 2026 Shamrock Series presented by @MyCreditUnion1#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/6GahYIkdbs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 8, 2026

Notre Dame will add another chapter to its history with the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6 when it takes on the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field.