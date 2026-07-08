Notre Dame Football's Links to the Green Bay Packers Run Deep
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Notre Dame football released its Shamrock Series uniforms for the Labor Day weekend showdown against Wisconsin this year, which will be played in Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers.
In a bit of a surprising move, Notre Dame isn't going with green whatsoever for the uniform look, instead opting to use it's more traditional navy blue and gold.
The uniforms absolutely pop and look fantastic, and Notre Dame gave the backstory on why they look the way they. Details can be found in the embedded tweet below.
While many Notre Dame fans double up as Chicago Bears fans, the connections to the biggest Bears rival are undeniable. Here are just a few of those that especially stand out.
Curly Lambeau - Green Bay Packers Founder
You can't tell the story of the Green Bay Packers without telling the story of its founder, Curly Lambeau. After his time at Notre Dame, Lambeau brought the NFL to what remains the league's smallest market today, and set the foundation for one of the most iconic franchises in American sports.
Lambeau also played a significant role in Rockne and Notre Dame landing one of its biggest early recruits.
Jim Crowley - Member of the Famed "Four Horsemen"
Jim Crowley became a member of Notre Dame's famous "Four Horsemen" backfield but before that he was a Green Bay prep football star, playing for coach Curly Lambeau at Green Bay East High School in 1919.
Lambeau helped steer Crowley to play for Rockne and Notre Dame, where he became a member of the most famous backfield in the history of football.
Crowley would go on to coach at Fordham, where one of his pupils would learn his way before becoming a football legend.
Vince Lombardi
Jim Crowley was the Fordham head coach from 1933 to 1941, where he led the Rams to an impressive 56-13-7 overall record and appearances in both the Cotton and Sugar Bowls. It was there at Fordham, that the former Notre Dame back coached one of the most influential men in the history of the NFL, Vince Lombardi.
It was Crowley who moved Lombardi to guard on the defensive line and used Notre Dame's box defense system, precepts that Lombardi would master and use as a jumping off point before he began tinkering with the playbook as his own coaching career began.
Paul Hornung - Heisman Trophy Winner and NFL Hall of Famer
There is no doubt that the greatest player to ever play for both Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers is Paul Hornung. Hornung won the 1956 Heisman Trophy with the Fighting Irish, as he remains the only player to ever do so on a team with a losing record.
He then became the first overall pick in the NFL draft by the Packers, where he would help lead the franchise to NFL championships in 1961, 1962, 1965, and 1966.
Hornung was elected to both the NFL and College Football Halls of Fame.
28 All-Time Draft Picks
While nobody else has touched Hornung in Packers production as a player from Notre Dame, 28 total players have had their named called at the NFL draft by the franchise.
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin in Green Bay on Sept. 6
Notre Dame will add another chapter to its history with the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6 when it takes on the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field.
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Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.