When Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr leads the Fighting Irish out on its September 6 matchup at Lambeau Field against Wisconsin, he'll have the full support of a man he was competing heavily against a year ago at this time.

Kenny Minchey, who Carr beat out for the starting quarterback job last fall camp, might be at Kentucky now, but he's still pulling for his former teammates in South Bend.

Kenny Minchey Speaks on How He Views Notre Dame After Transferring

“Unless we play them in the playoffs, I hope he goes out and kills it,” Minchey said about Carr and Notre Dame toOn3‘s Pete Nakos. “I hope the whole team does. I’m excited to be able to tune in and watch some of their games whenever we’re not playing because I still have a bunch of buddies there who are hoping to have a really good season.”

Minchey is getting ready for his first season as a starting quarterback as he'll play under new Kentucky head coach Will Stein, who previously called the offense at Oregon.

Kenny Minchey runs it in for Notre Dame’s tenth touchdown on the night



70-0. pic.twitter.com/s7rVAMHNS5 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 22, 2025

Playing in a reserve role for three seasons at Notre Dame, Minchey completed 23 of his 29 career pass attempts for 212 yards. He also ran the ball nine times for 96 yards (10.7 yards per carry) and a pair of touchdowns.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

Honestly, this is speaks volumes about Minchey and the kind of young men Marcus Freeman and his staff try to recruit to Notre Dame.

Minchey battled his rear end off to try and win the starting spot last year, only for it to go to Carr shortly before the season began. While others may have pouted and caused a distraction, Minchey handled his business like a pro (certainly not like you'd expect most 20-year olds to), and seemingly took pride in his backup role.

It's one of those things that has no quantifiable metric, but speaks to the ever-important culture that has been built at Notre Dame.



Yes, it flat-out stinks for Minchey that he competed like all heck for the starting spot, and didn't ultimately get it. However, the way he handled it speaks to the kind of young person Notre Dame tries to recruit.

The best man wins the job, there aren't hard feelings, and you take on your role like an experienced veteran for the year.

That's much easier said than done, and only speaks to the culture of the Notre Dame football program, as well as a bit to what Will Stein is trying to build at Kentucky.