Notre Dame Uniform Reveal: What the Irish Will Wear vs. Boise State
Notre Dame's history wearing green alternate uniforms is complicated to say the least. There have been about a dozen variations of the greens, including many different shades, fonts, number color, etc.
We have yet to see the full uniform yet, as Notre Dame likes to keep it a secret until gameday, but fans who are curious about the Irish fashion have been all over social media wondering what combination they will elect to go with this time around.
The above "Game Week" graphic appears to show Notre Dame wearing the green jersey and pants variation, which has only been worn against Ohio State in 2023. The Fighting Irish wore the green tops and white bottoms last year against Louisville, while wearing the green tops with blue numbers and gold pants against Cal in 2022.
There are tons of variations available still for Notre Dame to try out, which some fans love and others absolutely hate. I am all for tradition and keeping things 'uniform', but having some fun a few times a season with a different uniform or uniform combination is fun.
Not to mention - recruits love it.
The "Irish Wear Green" tradition has become much more of a regular thing under Marcus Freeman, as opposed to under Brian Kelly. Kelly liked to save the greens for a special occasion or for Shamrock Series games, rather than an annual tradition.
Personally, I love seeing the greens at least once a year and the players seem to love it too. Freeman has a great pulse for what his guys want and what gets them pumped up - if that happens to be green uniforms so be it.
I am still awaiting Freeman to pull out the ultimate ruse, which I have a feeling is coming soon, and having the players warm up in their normal home blue uniforms, and they go into the locker room and the greens are in their lockers waiting on them.
It would be a ton of fun for the players and fans to be surprised by the greens, rather than a planned "Irish Wear Green" type of event. It would definitely make sense to save thing kind of thing for a home College Football Playoff game or something like that, as it would need to be a big occasion for something like that.
Regardless of anyone's feelings about the greens, the sentiment around them tends to be a lot better when Notre Dame wins - beat Boise State!