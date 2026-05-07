Notre Dame officially announced the start times for all home games and the Shamrock Series contest against Wisconsin, and one thing remains constant.



Notre Dame wants to own a primetime slot on Labor Day weekend.

Notre Dame's Prime-Time Opener Streak Continues

Notre Dame of course opens the year with a Shamrock Series game against Wisconsin, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The "traveling home game" as its dubbed will be played the Sunday night of Labor Day weekend, and done so in primetime as it kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

It's the fifth time in the last six years that Notre Dame will play away from Notre Dame Stadium, and in primetime on Labor Day weekend, and if you take out the untraditional Covid season of 2020, its the sixth time in the last seven normal seasons it has occurred.

Notre Dame on Labor Day Weekend Since 2019:

2019: at Louisville (Monday night)

2020 (Covid): vs. Duke

2021: at Florida State (Sunday night)

2022: at Ohio State (Saturday night)

2023: vs. Tennessee State

2024: at Texas A&M (Saturday night)

2025: at Miami (Sunday night)

2026: vs. Wisconsin (In Green Bay, on Sunday night)

It might not always be the biggest game of the weekend, but TV executives clearly see the value of getting Notre Dame to play a game the only non-NFL weekend of the college football calendar. Notre Dame almost always opens the year in primetime and often, away from the traditional Saturday setting.

Fireworks are set off as Notre Dame celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you're Notre Dame it may mean you're opening away from home each time, but that you'll leave opening weekend being one of the biggest talking points of college football on an annual basis, simply because of the eyeballs that see the game.

Notre Dame's Entire Home Kickoff Times for 2026

Besides the Wisconsin game, Notre Dame also announced the kickoff times for its six home games this fall, three of which will played in primetime.



Sept. 6: vs. Wisconsin (Lambeau Field, Wisconsin) - 7:30 p.m. ET

Sept. 12: vs. Rice (Notre Dame Stadium) - 3:30 p.m. ET

Sept. 19 vs. Michigan State (Notre Dame Stadium) - 7:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 10 vs. Stanford (Notre Dame Stadium) - 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 7: vs. Miami (Notre Dame Stadium) - 7:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 14: vs. Boston College (Notre Dame Stadium) - 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 21: vs. SMU (Notre Dame Stadium) - 7:30 p.m. ET

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

For the first time in program history, Notre Dame will play more home games at night than it will during the day (yes, the Wisconsin game is technically a home game).



In a college football world that relies so much on TV contracts, it's no surprise that Notre Dame is desired to be in prime time.



However, it loses its significance when its done too often.

Yeah, Notre Dame Stadium is special under the lights but you know what also is? Notre Dame Stadium on a beautiful fall Saturday.



Does hosting a Michigan State team that went just 4-8 last year really merit a night kickoff?



That game was played for years with the 3:30 kick, why does it have to be a prime time game?

I get it, I'm old school and probably come off as being an old man yelling at a cloud, but with as often as Notre Dame plays away from home at night, is cutting back to two home games in the evening too much of an ask?

But hey, credit where it's due: no Notre Dame home games will be available only on Peacock this fall, but all will instead be there to watch on free-TV!