There is no doubt Notre Dame football has taken a major step under head coach Marcus Freeman.



What Brian Kelly was to the Charlie Weis era that proceeded his, Freeman is to Kelly.

Notre Dame has gone from College Football Playoff contender on the regular under Kelly to being a legit national championship threat annually under Freeman.



Not everything is perfect under Freeman, though, despite his 43-12 mark as Notre Dame's head coach.

In fact, six of those 12 losses happened to come before the end of September. That'll be a trend Notre Dame looks to break this coming season.

Notre Dame's September Woes of Late

Let's make something clear - about 85% of the college football world would happily trade places with the September problem Notre Dame has had in recent years, as its a true "first world" college football problem.



But it was a problem that ultimately cost Notre Dame a chance to play for the national championship last season.

2025 - Playoff Hopes Unknowingly Done by Game 2

Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrates after their win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Notre Dame came out and got outclassed by Miami in Week 1 last year (technically an August game, sure), before the defense looking lost almost the entire night in a loss to Texas A&M. Despite winning 10-straight to close the season, Notre Dame's two losses had it out of the playoffs before the leaves started to change colors.

2024 - Stunning Upset Loss Gives Reality Check

As great as 2024 wound up being for Notre Dame, there was still that speedbump that was crashed into at roughly 175 miles per hour. Yeah, the whole Northern Illinois debacle.



To Freeman and Notre Dame's credit, it bounced back enough to survive the rest of that September and get things rolling by mid-Fall before an epic run to the National Championship game.

2023 - Ohio State Heartbreak

Hardly tested by the likes of Navy, Tennessee State, North Carolina State, and Central Michigan, Notre Dame entered it's showdown with Ohio State in 2023 at 4-0 and ranked in the top 10. What showed up was a team that was ultimately a play away from winning that game on numerous occassions, but ultimately never did.



While close on the scoreboard, College Football Playoff (four-team era) hopes were over following the loss.

2022 - Freeman Starts 0-2

Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive back Steven Gilmore (3) runs an interception back for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

After a tough road loss to Ohio State to start the year, Notre Dame opened the home portion of the season with a gimmee against Marshall.



Or, at least what should have been a gimme.



Notre Dame had an all-time flop of an afternoon, losing 26-21 to a Marshall team that wound up going 5-3 in the mighty Sun Belt.



Again, to Freeman's credit, Notre Dame rallied to finish the year 9-4 after the brutal start.

Notre Dame's 2026 September Outlook

It's easy to look at Notre Dame's schedule in 2026 and say there isn't a threat in September, like there have been in years past.



Then again, this is a program that will be just two years removed from the Northern Illinois disaster this fall.

2026 has favorable matchups for Notre Dame in September:



Sept. 6 - vs. Wisconsin (at Green Bay)

Sept. 12 - vs. Rice

Sept. 19 - vs. Michigan State

Sept. 26 - at Purdue

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

When Notre Dame has lost in September under Marcus Freeman, the losses have been largely because a glarring issue wasn't at the level it needed to be.



2022 was played with Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne as starting quarterbacks. Do I really need to say anything more?



2023 saw Notre Dame's offense unable to do enough against an Ohio State team that gave it plenty of chances to.



2024's loss to Northern Illinois came when Notre Dame couldn't throw the ball more than roughly six feet down the field, nor could it seemingly get off the field on third down.



And in 2025, a new-look defense couldn't find its footing early at Miami or against Texas A&M.

What is the main issue for Notre Dame going into 2026?



To Notre Dame's credit, the question of how the running game makes up for the losses of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price keeps coming up? With the running back room Notre Dame retains, that's very much another first world college football problem.

The early losses have certainly been frustrating as Notre Dame has won just 66.7% of its August and September games under Freeman, compared to the 83.7% it has won in every other month. However, with a roster as loaded as Notre Dame's is, the starting quarterback, head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator all returning, and the schedule being as favorable as it appears, this fall should easily bring Notre Dame's finest start to date under Freeman.

So go ahead and wake me up when September ends and the Irish are undefeated, possibly sitting atop the polls.



Actually, don't bother. I'll be wide awake taking in what should be an incredible year in South Bend.