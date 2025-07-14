Notre Dame's Hot Recruiting Builds Perfect Ramp To Camp
Notre Dame in prime position to keep stacking talent
Notre Dame has had a terrific recent run on the recruiting trail and doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. With a handful of players left on the "big board", the Irish feel like they are in great position to land all or nearly all of them.
This group of talent includes receivers like Kaydon Finley, Devin Fitzgerald, and Braydon Robinson. On the defensive side of the ball, the Irish hope to land defensive lineman Elijah Golden and safety Nick Reddish. There are no guarantees that Notre Dame will land all of these players, but they are in a prime position to do so. The Notre Dame recruiting operation is on fire right now. There's no reason for it to slow down any time soon.
Recruiting momentum can be felt
The Notre Dame fanbase and media will already be worked up into a full-blown frenzy in the weeks leading up to the Irish's massive week one matchup with hated rival Miami. If the Irish stay hot on the recruiting trail, momentum, an immeasurable yet real thing in college football, will be at an all-time high surrounding this program entering the season.
It took Notre Dame's new "post Chad" recruiting operation to get up and running, but once it has, this group has done a really nice job. And if they hit on the players mentioned in the article, their collective efforts may result in a legit bona-fide top-five class.
