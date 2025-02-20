After an amazing conversation with @MikeDenbrock I am extremely blessed and grateful to say I have received an offer from Notre Dame! #GoIrish @NDFootball @coachpistorio @SEHSSTORMFB @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong_ @IamClint_C @GregSmithRivals pic.twitter.com/7tUmDVy1pM