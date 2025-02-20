Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Targets Illinois Talent, Extends 2026 Tight End Offer

Notre Dame is still looking for its first tight end in the 2026 recruiting class

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame is still looking for its first tight end commitment in the 2026 recruiting class and found another prospect worthy of a scholarship offer.

Gavin Mueller of South Elgin High School in Chicago's far northwest suburbs announced that he received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock on Thursday.

Mueller checks in at 6-6, 250-pounds according to his profile on X and now has 17 scholarship offers to his name. Power Four teams Duke, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Purdue, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and Wisconsin had already offered.

Mueller is rated by 247Sports as the nation's 28th best tight end in the 2026 recruiting cycle and the 10th best player from Illinois in the class.

Mueller is the seventh player Notre Dame has offered a scholarship to in the 2026 class which ties it with Pennsylvania for the sixth-most of any state the Irish have offered this cycle. California (24) and Florida (22) lead the way with the most Notre Dame offers to date.

Notre Dame currently has seven commitments in the 2026 recruiting class as it is ranked eighth nationally at the moment by 247Sports.

