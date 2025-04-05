Big-Time Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Faces Spring Setback
Offensive lineman Guerby Lambert was arguably Notre Dame's top recruit in the 2024 recruiting class as one of the nation's top high school players. Like most true freshman offensive linemen, Lambert was a reserve last season but did manage to appear in six games for the Fighting Irish.
With a few starters from last season gone via the transfer portal, Lambert figures to be in the running for a starting offensive line position in 2025. However, an injury this spring will make that a bit more difficult over the coming months.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced Lambert was out for the remainder of spring following Saturday's practice.
"Guerby Lambert had shoulder surgery to repair a labrum," Freemn said. "He's expected back in the fall."
As part of Notre Dame's media policy, no questions are allowed to be asked about injuries so whatever Marcus Freeman offers himself is what you get in terms of news.
Lambert is listed at 6-7, 334-pounds and committed to Notre Dame while holding scholarship offers from the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, State, Michigan, Tennessee, and several others.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
I'll write more about it as we get out of spring football and into summer but I don't find myself being overly worried about what Notre Dame's starting offensive line looks like when the opener at Miami comes around. I think its undeniable that Lambert's chances of earning a starting spot take a major hit as he'll have to recover from surgery, but if last year taught us anything its that the entire depth chart is just a play away from needing to be ready. And especially the offensive line during a season that can last up to 16 games.
I know Freeman said that Lambert is expected to be ready by the fall but even if he's not by Week 1, the only way he's not going to be able to compete for a starting spot right away is if the offense line is playing in dominating fashion across the board.
I don't want to call anyone a winner when an injury is involved but this situation should give highly-touted true freshman Will Black a chance to impress the Notre Dame coaching staff early in his college football career.