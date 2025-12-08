Notre Dame Declines Non-CFP Bowl Invite: Right Or Wrong Decision?

The worst case outcome has occurred for Notre Dame

After all of the drama, all of the debate, all of the arguments made, the CFP committee did what Irish fans feared most all along: flip the Irish for Miami in the final CFP poll. As it turned out, the luck of the Irish was absent from this project as Notre Dame is the first team on the outside looking in at this year's bracket, despite having the third-best title odds in the country.

Just when you think the Irish drama couldn't possibly be enflamed even further, shortly after the release of the final CFP bracket, Notre Dame put out a statement saying that the team is withdrawing consideration for all non-CFP bowls.



That's it, folks, just like that, Notre Dame's season is over. In the span of under two hours, the Irish went from having the third-best title odds to having the season end.



Notre Dame's decision not to play in a bowl game will be heavily debated. Let's examine the two sides of the argument.

Marcus Freeman & Pete Bevacqua sticking it to the powers that be

There will be some contingent of Irish fans that like the idea that Freeman, his AD, and his players have decided to stick it to the powers that be by rejecting a bid to any "lower level" bowl game. The program feels it was wronged and isn't interested in feigning interest in this kind of bowl game, especially when many of Notre Dame's best players won't play in it anyway.



While this move does prove a point to TV executives, there is a downside to this decision.

Notre Dame looks bitter and could've benefited from the bowl game process

The other side of this argument is very straightforward. Deciding not to go to a bowl game makes Notre Dame look like it is quitting when something doesn't go its way, and it is leaving millions of dollars, valuable practice hours, and game experience on the table.

Whichever way you choose to look at this dynamic, this entire experience has turned into a complete nightmare, worst-case possible scenario. The Irish started Sunday with great odds to win a title, and instead, the season is now over. There's never a dull moment in Notre Dame land, folks, never.



It will take a long time for the pain of this rejection to wear off. My only hope now is that it fuels the program in a way only true anger can, and it leads to a better result next year.