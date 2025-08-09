Notre Dame Football Hit by Two Season-Ending Injuries in Fall Camp
Notre Dame battled through the 2024 season with injuries seemingly happening left and right, and 10 days into fall camp 2025, two season-ending Fighting Irish injuries have been announced with both coming on the offensive side of the ball.
Tight end Kevin Bauman and running back Kedren Young are both officially out for the 2025 season after suffering ACL injuries. According to a release from the Notre Dame football public relations team, both require surgery and will keep the players out for the season.
Young saw action in seven games as a true freshman last season, rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown during the year. He was expected to compete to be a short-yardage back for Notre Dame this fall.
Bauman appeared in 14 games for Notre Dame last season, catching a touchdown pass in the 66-7 domination of Purdue. Injuries have unfortunately been a regular occurrence during Bauman's time at Notre Dame, as his season was cut short due to them in both 2021 and 2022. He then missed the entire 2023 season recovering.
Injury Impact for Notre Dame
The Young injury stings for a talented back that added a good amount of muscle over the off-season. Fortunately for Notre Dame, the running back room is incredibly deep and arguably the most talented in all of college football. Although the depth takes a hit, the overall talent of the group remains outstanding.
Bauman's injury hits Notre Dame at a position that for the first time in seemingly forever, doesn't appear to be a strength entering the fall. Eli Raridon returns as the leader of the group, but had just 11 receptions and two touchdowns in 2024.
Who Steps up for Notre Dame?
As for running back, Young at-best figured to be a short-yardage back in 2025. Aneyas Williams could see more playing as a result, after making an impact late last season as a freshman. Gi'Bran Payne also returns from injury, and could take some of Young's projected workload as well. Nolan James, Jr. also sees himself move one spot up the depth chart as a result of the injury.
As for tight end, Raridon remains the leader but attention now turns to Arkansas transfer Ty Washington. How quickly can he learn a new offense? Washington caught 14 passes, scoring four touchdowns during his three seasons with the Razorbacks.
Notre Dame is in preparation to kickoff the 2025 football season at Miami on August 31.